TRIMEDX named recipient of Modern Healthcare’s Best in Business Award in Cybersecurity category

Indianapolis, Indiana, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―a leading independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―has been named a recipient of Modern Healthcare’s Best in Business Award in the Cybersecurity category.

This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing medical device cybersecurity and technology innovation. By continually strengthening our cyber capabilities and delivering cutting-edge solutions, TRIMEDX is helping healthcare organizations protect patient safety and achieve operational excellence.

TRIMEDX CYBER Advanced implements best-in-class governance while reducing vulnerability remediation time by up to 75% and saving thousands of labor hours annually. In 2025 alone, over 43,000 cyber remediation work orders were issued. The program helps clients achieve 100% compliance in regulatory surveys and reduce the impact of false positives, which can account for up to 50% of reported vulnerabilities.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Modern Healthcare. It underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting patient data and strengthening cybersecurity resilience across the healthcare industry. By proactively addressing cyber threats, we help safeguard organizations from costly disruptions and financial losses—ensuring they can focus on delivering exceptional care,” says TRIMEDX Chief Technology Officer Steven Martin. “This award is a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of innovation in medical device cybersecurity.”

According to a statement from Modern Healthcare, this year’s recipients “demonstrate the progress, creativity, and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what’s possible in care delivery and operations.”

To view the full list of 2025 honorees, visit Modern Healthcare’s website.



About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions.

Attachment