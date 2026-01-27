Tradewinds Universal Taps Tech Firm to Build “Next-Gen” Nightlife Reservation Engine

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal Inc. (OTC: TRWD), a vertically integrated entertainment and hospitality company, announced today that it has formally engaged a specialized technology development firm to design, build, and brand a proprietary online reservation and engagement system. This partnership marks a critical milestone in the Company’s strategy to bridge the gap between digital interaction and physical attendance in the adult nightlife industry.

The Company plans to leverage its relationship with Peppermint Hippo to launch the platform’s initial deployment and has commissioned the development of a cohesive network comprising a central web platform and custom smartphone applications. This new digital ecosystem is designed to help solve a longstanding fragmentation issue in the $10 billion adult nightlife market by providing a unified, marketable tool for operators to promote their clubs and entertainers to a national audience.

"Moving from concept to execution is a pivotal moment for Tradewinds," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. "By engaging a dedicated development partner, we are fast-tracking the creation of a platform that does not currently exist in our sector. We are building a polished, branded environment where customers can safely engage in real conversations with actual entertainers and seamlessly convert those digital interactions into in-person reservations."

Scope of Development:

Comprehensive Branding: The engaged firm will develop a distinct brand identity for the platform, positioning it as the premier destination for nightlife bookings.

Development of secure messaging protocols that allow customers to build rapport with entertainers prior to booking, increasing reservation conversion rates.

Development of secure messaging protocols that allow customers to build rapport with entertainers prior to booking, increasing reservation conversion rates. Scalable Reservation Engine: A robust backend system capable of handling bookings for tables, VIP experiences, and talent across multiple venues and states.



Business Model and Future Outlook: Tradewinds Universal views this development as filling a critical void in the industry—offering a service that benefits any business in the sector, not just Tradewinds' proprietary locations. The Company anticipates multiple revenue streams from the platform, including:

Subscription Fees: Tiered access for nightlife operators and premium features for power-users.

Targeted ad space for industry-adjacent businesses.

Targeted ad space for industry-adjacent businesses. Loyalty Integration: Future updates are planned to include a subscription-based rewards program, offering perks redeemable at both online touchpoints and physical club locations.



"We are leveraging our deep relationships in the adult nightlife industry to build a solution that operators actually need," continued Andrew Read. "This is an aggressive step toward modernizing the customer journey and diversifying our revenue through high-margin digital services."

Strategy to Scale Toward 100+ Venues

Tradewinds’ long-term objective is to build a national, multi-brand entertainment conglomerate comprising 100 or more venues across major U.S. markets. The strategy emphasizes:

Acquiring and modernizing existing venues

Integrating proven operating partners

Applying centralized systems and governance

Scaling revenue while managing risk through disciplined execution

Management believes the adult hospitality sector remains one of the last large consumer-facing industries yet to undergo meaningful institutional consolidation, creating a compelling opportunity for a transparent, publicly traded platform.

Watch: Discover How We Will Grow to 100+ Locations – https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 — the only club of its kind on the Strip — cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate over 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, including strategic arrangements with operating partners, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s marketing initiatives, operational plans, growth prospects, and anticipated acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.