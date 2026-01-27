ScanTech AI Systems Management Presents Recompliance Plan to Nasdaq Hearing Panel, Provides Update on Re-Compliance Execution

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq: STAI) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dolan Falconer, and Chief Financial Officer, James White, presented on behalf of the Company at a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on January 22, 2026.

During the hearing, management outlined the Company’s progress to date and its ongoing plan to address the remaining listing compliance matter, consistent with the written submission and subsequent updates previously provided to Nasdaq. The Company confirmed that it is now actively executing on the steps described to the Panel, including continued engagement with creditors and capital markets counterparties, as part of its broader balance-sheet regularization and re-compliance strategy. The Company believes it will make significant progress in an extension or exception given by the Panel, if any.

As previously disclosed, ScanTech AI has resolved multiple Nasdaq listing deficiencies over recent months, including deficiencies related to periodic reporting, minimum bid price, and market value of publicly held shares. The Company’s current focus remains on addressing the remaining Market Value of Listed Securities requirement in an orderly manner.

ScanTech AI also confirmed that its common stock continues to trade on Nasdaq during the pendency of the Panel’s deliberations and until a final written decision is issued.

“We appreciate the opportunity to present directly to the Hearings Panel and to address their questions,” said Dolan Falconer, Chief Executive Officer of ScanTech AI. “The Company is focused on execution, transparency, and completing the final steps of our re-compliance plan in a manner that the Company believes supports long-term stability and shareholder interests.”

The Company will provide additional updates as appropriate and in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

About ScanTech AI

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com and investor.scantechais.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “seek,” “goal,” “target,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s ability to regain and/or maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; the timing, conduct and outcome of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel process (including the hearing held on January 22, 2026); the Company’s ability to satisfy the Minimum Value of Listed Securities requirement; the effectiveness of actions taken to address listing deficiencies (including related compliance initiatives); the Company’s evaluation of its capital structure and liquidity position; the status, direction, and potential outcomes of discussions with creditors regarding potential restructuring, amendment, or other resolution of outstanding obligations; and the Company’s overall re-compliance and balance-sheet initiatives.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel may not grant the relief requested by the Company, may impose conditions the Company cannot satisfy, or may otherwise result in continued listing uncertainty; the Company’s ability to achieve and/or sustain compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Value of Listed Securities requirement and other listing standards; volatility in the Company’s trading price, market capitalization, and/or market value; market, economic, capital markets, and liquidity conditions that could adversely impact the Company’s ability to access capital on acceptable terms (or at all); the risk that discussions with creditors do not result in a mutually acceptable restructuring, amendment, or other resolution, or that any such process results in adverse terms, delays, costs, or operational disruptions; the possibility of unanticipated costs, liabilities, or disruptions associated with the Company’s compliance and restructuring efforts; and other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that any of the forward-looking statements will be achieved, including that the Company will regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

