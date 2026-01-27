ETQ Unveils Reliance AI™, Always Intelligent Quality Management Ecosystem

Form Field Advisor, Complaint & Feedback Advisor Are First Native AI Solutions Within ETQ Reliance Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced two new native artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities embedded within the ETQ Reliance® quality management system (QMS). The new solutions officially kick off ETQ’s ‘Reliance AI’ strategy of delivering an AI ecosystem that meets customers where they are on their AI-driven quality journeys. The new native solutions include Form Field Advisor, which generates context-aware field recommendations into a user’s existing forms and workflows; and Complaint & Feedback Advisor, which provides an AI-driven complaint intake and decision support system.

Reliance AI is ETQ’s quality intelligence ecosystem that enables the delivery of AI-driven solutions on ETQ RelianceR, the industry’s broadest and most comprehensive QMS platform. Reliance AI leverages ETQ’s 30+ years of leadership in automated quality management to give customers a choice in how they use AI to adapt to their unique processes, workflows and needs. The platform was built in response to real-world customer research and caters to specific personas in the manufacturing sphere. It is aligned with trust and transparency best practices for the use of AI.

ETQ’s native Reliance AI solutions are grounded in design-first, user experience (UX) principles. Real customers test features in production, co-creating with the ETQ production team before their general release, allowing ETQ to learn from actual production workflows, not assumptions, to deliver intuitive solutions built on practical needs of quality professionals.

“Our native AI solutions for ETQ Reliance, along with our complete Reliance AI strategy, reflect our commitment to not deliver AI for AI’s sake, but to meet the specific, practical needs of quality professionals,” said Vick Vaishnavi, Chief Executive Officer, ETQ. “Each offering within Reliance AI is directly informed and driven by the needs and pain points of our customers who recognize the value of AI-driven automation, balanced by the supreme intelligence of the humans who guide it.”

Form Field Advisor: AI Prompts for More Accurate, Compliant and Efficient Information

Natively embedded in quality workflows, Form Field Advisor can be activated on demand by users, enabling them to collect critical data faster and with greater consistency. At the click of a button, smart recommendations prefill configured form fields based on the customer’s historical records and ETQ’s own contextual process intelligence. In line with human-in-the-loop best practices, users can accept, reject, or override recommendations, creating smart workflows that combine AI efficiency with human judgment for optimal outcomes

Complaint & Feedback Advisor: Guided Complaint Intake and Decision Support

Also introduced as part of the Reliance AI native AI ecosystem, ETQ Reliance users can leverage Complaint & Feedback Advisor to accelerate intake of customer-provided artifacts and ensure accurate collection of all relevant data regarding a complaint. It offers contextual intelligence by surfacing all related complaints, actions, urgency and risk context; and supports more efficient and faster investigation, decision making and resolution.

As with all ETQ native Reliance AI applications, Complaint & Feedback Advisor can be activated on demand by ETQ Reliance users and easily customized to meet their particular needs.

The proprietary ETQ prompt engineering behind these capabilities combines deep quality domain expertise, regulatory context, industry semantics and workflow intelligence to deliver outputs that are smarter, safer, and more compliant.

Reliance AI: An Ecosystem of AI-based Quality Solutions

With Reliance AI, ETQ has created a quality intelligence ecosystem of AI solutions designed specifically to address the practical, real-world needs of quality professionals, enabling smarter decision making, proactive risk management and frictionless compliance.

Since quality teams need AI flexibility, not AI lock-in, Reliance AI delivers intelligence when, where and how users need it. Built on this understanding, ETQ now offers a quality AI ecosystem consisting of three modes of AI delivery.

Built-in, Native AI. Beginning with Form Field Advisor and Complaint & Feedback Advisor, native AI solutions will continue to be added to ETQ Reliance, which can be activated instantly and embedded into daily workflows as needed. Administrators can control when and where to deploy AI in alignment with their corporate data governance. By allowing customers to tailor AI capabilities to their unique needs and processes, they gain insights that reflect their own definition of quality.



ETQ is working closely with AWS Professional Services and Solutions Architects to develop many of the company’s early native AI solutions.



"Generative AI is transforming how manufacturers approach quality management, enabling them to move faster, make smarter decisions, and scale innovation across their operations," said Chad Neal, North American Solutions Architect Leader, Software, Internet, and Model Providers. "By combining Amazon Bedrock and agentic AI capabilities with ETQ's deep quality management expertise, we're helping manufacturers unlock new levels of efficiency and intelligence in their quality processes—empowering teams to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional products and experiences to their customers."



Best-of-Breed AI. Through partnerships with companies such as Augmentir for connected worker solutions and Acerta, for Predictive Quality Analytics, ETQ continues to seamlessly integrate best-in-class solutions with ETQ Reliance to provide customers with specialized AI options for advanced capabilities.



Bring-Your-Own AI. Thanks to the ETQ Reliance Quality Data Lake (QDL), ETQ Reliance customers are able to leverage analytics-ready data to build and train their own AI solutions. They’re also able to more easily access, manage, share and analyze their quality data to draw more value through richer, actionable insights.





“As AI becomes a way of life for industries everywhere, the age-old debate of whether to build, buy or partner for the best solution becomes even more daunting,” added Vick Vaishnavi. “With our three-pronged approach to Reliance AI, customers don’t need to choose, but can select all three models, simultaneously. We are meeting customers where they are on their AI journeys, while providing expert guidance along the way.”

“ETQ’s approach to building trust and control over AI tools will pay dividends over time, as trust is the key element that helps or hinders the adoption of advanced digital solutions.” Added James Wells, Senior Analyst at LNS Research.

Form Field Advisor is available immediately and Complaint & Feedback Advisor will be available for early adopters at the end of Q1 2026. All new ETQ Reliance NXG customers will have access to AI capabilities.

