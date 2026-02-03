ETQ Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Quality Management System Software 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Quality Management System Software 2026. The Gartner report was based on specific criteria, such as overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“With the continued risks associated with bad quality, such as product defects and recalls, noncompliance penalties and the hit to brand reputation, the need for data-driven automated quality management has never been more crucial,” said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. “We’re thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner and we remain committed to driving the evolution of automated quality management through ETQ Reliance, an intelligent, data-enabled platform that we believe helps manufacturers succeed.”

According to ETQ, the ETQ Reliance solution helps the world’s leading manufacturers reduce the risks associated with poor quality, optimize processes, improve supplier relationships and maintain safety in the plant. The QMS platform offers a framework of quality management policies, processes and procedures that customers implement to ensure their products or services consistently satisfy their customer expectations and comply with regulatory standards. It is designed to enhance operational efficiency, ensure quality, lower costs and support continuous improvement. As a cloud-native QMS, ETQ Reliance is powered by an agile SaaS platform that drives 40+ best-in class applications that are adaptable for manufacturers across key sectors, such as life sciences, medical devices, automotive, aerospace, electronics, heavy industry and others.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.

Click [here] to download the Gartner Magic Quadrant on Quality Management System Software. Note: The full company name of ETQ included in the report is “Hexagon (ETQ)”.

ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

Octave, the proposed spin-off from Hexagon AB, is slated to debut in early 2026, bringing together the Asset Lifecycle Intelligence (ALI) and Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial (SIG) divisions, along with ETQ, a provider of integrated quality management, health, safety and environmental solutions and the Bricsys CAD portfolio.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Source: Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Quality Management System Software, By Hope Warrilow, Kate Wagner, January 20, 2026

