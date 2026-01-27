High Roller Technologies Provides Shareholder Update Highlighting Strategic Expansion into U.S. Prediction Markets

Planned 2026 Launch of Prediction Markets Product with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA)

U.S. Prediction Markets Estimated by Eilers and Krejcik Gaming (EKG) to Exceed $1T in Trading Volume and $10B in Revenue in 2030 1

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: ROLR) (“High Roller” or the “Company”), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller, and Fruta, today issued a shareholder update highlighting key developments and achievements over the past several months and the strategic initiatives underway supporting accelerating growth in 2026 and beyond.

U.S. Prediction Market Entry through Strategic Partnership with Crypto.com

“Over the past several months, we’ve achieved multiple strategic milestones to strengthen and accelerate our growth roadmap,” said Seth Young, CEO of High Roller Technologies. “Key among these initiatives is our binding partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (“CDNA”) to support our planned expansion into the regulated U.S. prediction markets category. CDNA brings trusted infrastructure, deep market expertise, and a strong track record in regulated products, and we believe this collaboration positions us to introduce a differentiated, compliant predictions experience. Once we launch, we are expecting to rapidly scale our consumer base.”

Strengthened Capital Position to Support Execution

On January 21, 2026, the Company closed a registered direct offering of 1,892,506 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $13.21 per share , for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million .

of of its common stock at an offering price of , for gross proceeds of approximately . In addition, the Company closed a $1.0 million strategic investment from Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC, marking Saratoga’s first step into the online gaming sector.

“We’re planning a next-generation event-based predictions product with CDNA that we believe can significantly expand our addressable market and diversify our revenue profile,” continued Young. “With our recently completed $25 million financing, High Roller is well-positioned and well-capitalized to invest in product development, customer acquisition, and go-to-market execution as we prepare for launch. We have already announced several relationships to rapidly ramp this new product and we’re moving quickly to establish awareness and adoption.”

Expanded Partner Ecosystem

Signed non-binding Letters of Intent with two leading social-first digital media platforms to accelerate customer acquisition and brand awareness: Leverage Game Media , a sports and gaming-focused digital media company that owns and operates highly engaged social communities including @NBAMemes and @NFT, delivering over 1 billion views annually to more than 5 million followers ; and Forever Network , a rapidly growing sports media and fan engagement platform that delivered more than 20 billion impressions in 2025 to 450 million people .





with two leading social-first digital media platforms to accelerate customer acquisition and brand awareness: Announced plans to expand sports betting presence, signing a non-binding LOI with Altenar Software Limited , under which Altenar would provide a fully managed B2B sportsbook software solution for use on High Roller’s licensed sports betting websites.





, under which Altenar would provide a fully managed B2B sportsbook software solution for use on High Roller’s licensed sports betting websites. Entered a strategic collaboration with Power Protocol to explore Web3-enabled incentive-driven engagement models designed to support responsible innovation, retention, and next-generation customer experiences across regulated markets.



In December 2025, in support of its growth plans, High Roller strengthened its organization by promoting Carlo Scappaticci to Chief Marketing Officer and appointing Frances Cong as Director of Marketing to support scalable customer acquisition and brand growth.

Remaining Focused on Growth Opportunities and Execution

“I took on the CEO role High Roller last September recognizing both the Company’s solid foundation and tremendous growth opportunities, and I am excited by our progress in such a short time. Going forward, we remain focused on expanding our regulated market opportunities, diversifying our product portfolio, supercharging our consumer base, strengthening operational execution and scalable performance across our platform, and maintaining disciplined capital allocation to support long-term value creation. As we advance our priorities for 2026, we will continue to execute on corporate initiatives aligned with our commitment to delivering sustainable value for shareholders,” added Young.

1 EKG analysis, December 2025

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller, and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039