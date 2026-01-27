C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) ("C-COM" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced that Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO, will be presenting at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by Virtualinvestorconferences.com, taking place on February 5, 2026.

DATE: February 5th

TIME: 10:30 – 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3NykYYq

The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, February 5th from 10:30–11:00 AM EST, and will highlight C-COM’s latest product innovations, defense and government deployment opportunities, and strategic initiatives driving growth in the global satellite communications market.

“We are pleased to participate in this small cap growth investor forum. C-COM’s auto-acquire mobile satellite antennas provide secure and reliable connectivity in remote locations and are rapidly deployable for defense and government missions — a capability that matters now more than ever,” said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM satellite Systems Inc.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems in over 100 countries through a dedicated dealer network. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).