SEALSQ Unveils the Quantum HighwayTM: Building the World’s First Vertically Integrated, Trust-Rooted Quantum Platform

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is redefining vertical integration in the quantum era by building a platform where trust begins, in silicon. Rather than developing quantum solutions in isolated layers of hardware, software, or connectivity, SEALSQ has designed a fully integrated architecture in which cryptographic identity, post-quantum security, and sovereignty are embedded at the hardware level from the outset. This ensures that security and trust are intrinsic properties of the system, not external add-ons.

The initiative began with a pilot Quantum Corridor linking three strategic European sites in Spain, France, and Switzerland. This proof-of-concept demonstrated that secure, cross-border collaboration in quantum and post-quantum technologies could operate under a unified, hardware-rooted trust framework. As the ecosystem expanded to include active developments and partnerships in India, the United States, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, the corridor evolved into the Quantum Highway, a globally scalable, sovereign-by-design interconnection architecture.

The Quantum Highway interconnects secure semiconductors, ASICs, post-quantum cryptography, and quantum computing systems within a single vertical platform. At its foundation is a hardware root key, physically anchored in secure silicon, which establishes immutable device identity and governs each component’s lifecycle, from manufacturing and personalization to authentication, operation, updates, and decommissioning. This enables end-to-end trust continuity across classical, post-quantum, and quantum environments.

A key pillar of this strategy is SEALSQ’s acquisition strategy and investment plan focused on quantum and secure semiconductor technologies, including:

IC’ALPS SAS (France): 100% acquisition to strengthen ASIC and custom chip design for medical, automotive, and IoT applications.

100% acquisition to strengthen ASIC and custom chip design for medical, automotive, and IoT applications. ColibriTD (France): strategic investment and R&D collaboration on quantum-enhanced solutions to optimize semiconductor wafer yields and mitigate side-channel attack risks.

strategic investment and R&D collaboration on quantum-enhanced solutions to optimize semiconductor wafer yields and mitigate side-channel attack risks. Quobly (under negotiation, pending due diligence and government approval): prospective strategic investment to integrate post-quantum security into quantum microelectronics.

(under negotiation, pending due diligence and government approval): prospective strategic investment to integrate post-quantum security into quantum microelectronics. EeroQ (USA): investment in scalable electrons-on-helium quantum computing, aligned with SEALSQ’s “Quantum Made in USA” initiative.

investment in scalable electrons-on-helium quantum computing, aligned with SEALSQ’s “Quantum Made in USA” initiative. WISeSat.Space: $10M investment to develop a secure, post-quantum-ready satellite-based IoT communications offering.

$10M investment to develop a secure, post-quantum-ready satellite-based IoT communications offering. Quantix EdgeS JV (Spain): investment in post-quantum RISC-V chip design, with the partners including the Spanish government, SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, OdinS, and TProtege contributing a total investment of €40M.

investment in post-quantum RISC-V chip design, with the partners including the Spanish government, SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, OdinS, and TProtege contributing a total investment of €40M. India Joint Venture: establishing a Custom Design, Test, and Personalization hub to expand SEALSQ’s secure semiconductor footprint in Asia.





Through these acquisitions and partnerships, SEALSQ is aligning quantum processor development directly with its secure semiconductor and post-quantum cryptography roadmap. This approach goes beyond financial participation, as it enables deep technological integration, shared roadmaps, and coordinated R&D aimed at embedding hardware-rooted trust and post-quantum security natively into quantum architectures.

As a result, quantum processors and hybrid quantum-classical systems secured by design, are governed by the same identity, cryptographic, and lifecycle framework that protects SEALSQ’s secure chips and ASICs. This creates a seamless, future-proof bridge between today’s secure digital infrastructures and tomorrow’s quantum capabilities.

The uniqueness of SEALSQ’s vertically integrated platform lies in its long-term vision. While quantum technologies will evolve rapidly, trust, identity, and sovereignty remain stable across decades of innovation. By anchoring these principles in hardware, extending them through strategic acquisitions and investments, and scaling them globally via the Quantum Highway, SEALSQ is not only enabling quantum computing, it is also building a durable trust infrastructure for governments, critical infrastructure operators, and regulated industries seeking secure, sovereign, and resilient post-quantum and quantum solutions.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

