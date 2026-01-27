Carahsoft Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe who are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Carahsoft is excited to announce it has been named the winner of Public Sector Distributor Partner of the Year, recognizing AWS top distributors, working in the Public Sector space, who have provided significant contributions related to revenue and number of AWS Partners reached.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners who have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. Carahsoft supports AWS Public Sector growth by providing distribution, procurement support and collaborative enablement through a broad network of AWS certified resellers and service providers, along with value-added support that helps Government, State, Local and Education customers adopt cloud services including migration assistance and integration support.

“This award highlights the value of our longstanding relationship with AWS and our reseller and service provider partners,” said Sehar Wahla, Director of AWS Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. “Together, we are helping Government, State, Local and Education customers move to the cloud with greater efficiency through streamlined procurement and targeted technical support. We remain committed to these efforts and look forward to continuing our work with AWS.”

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com