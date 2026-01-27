Further Team Expands Prestigious AI Governance Certification, Solidifying Leadership in Responsible AI

Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further, a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into the right decisions, announced that more than 15 team members have now completed the Artificial Intelligence Governance Professional (AIGP) certification training from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), with plans to significantly expand this capability across the organization. Only around 2,000 people worldwide have this certification, and Further’s investment in AIGP-trained talent establishes one of the strongest internal AI governance capabilities in the industry to support clients operating in highly-regulated sectors.

Data from Pew Research Center found that 50 percent of Americans are more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life. For executives, they are focused more on accuracy, regulatory compliance and cybersecurity for increasingly ubiquitous AI systems. The difficulty of engineering trust into AI solutions remains one of the biggest barriers preventing pilots from successfully scaling into production.

"Too often, AI governance is seen as a blocker to innovation, when in reality, it’s the key to scaling AI successfully," said Cal Al-Dhubaib, Head of AI & Data Science at Further. "Without governance, AI becomes unpredictable, unmanageable and legally risky. Our investment in AIGP certification wasn’t just about checking a compliance box; it was about making AI governance a competitive advantage, allowing our clients to move fast while staying in control. This investment ensures we’re building AI that organizations can trust at scale."

To continue the momentum from this training, Further is developing AI governance solutions designed to help clients maintain trust as a service. This service will provide organizations with the tools and frameworks necessary to navigate the complexities of AI governance, ensuring ethical and responsible AI practices.

In heavily-regulated environments, Further’s certified team’s expertise in AI governance serves as a significant differentiator to assist clients in developing advanced agentic AI capabilities while ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Further and its team use this expertise to mitigate risks and foster trust in AI-driven solutions.

