FormAssembly Earns Top Marks in Info-Tech Emotional Footprint Report

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly , the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform, today announced its recognition in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2025 Online Forms Emotional Footprint Report . These independent rankings reflect real feedback from business and IT professionals who rely on online forms platforms every day, highlighting which solutions consistently deliver value where it matters most.

Based on customer sentiment gathered through Info-Tech’s SoftwareReviews platform, FormAssembly was positioned as a Champion in the report’s Emotional Footprint Diamond. This distinction denotes that FormAssembly is among the top vendors across emotional response and overall product value. FormAssembly earned top marks for its ability to improve productivity, enhance performance, and help customers innovate.

“We’re honored to receive this unique recognition that reflects not just the business value we provide to customers, but also their emotional connection to our platform,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly. “It’s encouraging to see customer feedback reflect that FormAssembly is helping organizations work more efficiently, perform at a higher level, and continue to innovate as their needs evolve. That’s exactly the kind of experience we strive to deliver for our customers.”

Info-Tech’s Emotional Footprint is based on a comprehensive evaluation of the most popular products in the online forms market. The assessment is designed to help prospective purchasers make better decisions by leveraging the experiences of real users. Each product is compared and contrasted with all other vendors in their category to create a holistic, unbiased view of the product landscape.

