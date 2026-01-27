Check Point Software Technologies and Hendrick Motorsports Partner to Strengthen Cyber Security for Racing Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & CONCORD, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced a new official partnership with NASCAR powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports and its No. 17 Chevrolet team to enhance the organization’s cyber defenses and protect its technology ecosystem against evolving digital threats.

As the digital footprint of modern motorsports continues to expand — from data-driven vehicle engineering to connected fan experiences and operational systems — Hendrick Motorsports will leverage Check Point’s cyber platform to safeguard its networks, endpoints, applications, and critical data.

With the new agreement, Check Point will become an associate sponsor of 20-year-old driver Corey Day and the No. 17 Chevrolet as the team competes for the NASCAR O’Reilly Series championship in 2026. Throughout the season, Check Point branding will be featured on the race car, the team’s fire suits, track equipment and other locations.

“In today’s digital landscape, world-class organizations must protect their operations, data, and competitive advantage from ever-evolving cyber threats,” said Rachel Roberts, Americas President, Check Point Software Technologies. “We’re honored to partner with Hendrick Motorsports, bringing our prevention-first cyber security approach to help safeguard their technology and racing ecosystem so the team can stay focused on performance, innovation, and success on and off the track.”

Check Point will provide Hendrick Motorsports with advanced threat prevention, real-time threat intelligence, and unified security management across the team’s diverse IT environment, helping protect against ransomware, malware, phishing, and other cyber risks that threaten competitive advantage and operational continuity.

“Hendrick Motorsports operates in a highly connected, data-driven environment, and protecting our technology ecosystem requires trusted partners with proven expertise,” said Jeff Andrews, president of Hendrick Motorsports. “Check Point brings world-class cyber security capabilities and a collaborative approach that aligns with how we operate as an organization. We know Corey and the No. 17 team will be tremendous brand ambassadors for Check Point, and we’re proud to collaborate with them to to strengthen the protection of our systems, networks and data.”

Check Point’s integrated security platform will help Hendrick Motorsports anticipate, prevent, and respond to emerging threats, while enabling secure collaboration across team members, partners, and technology ecosystems. The partnership underscores the importance of strong cybersecurity measures in high-performance, data-driven environments.

Learn more about Check Point’s solutions protecting major events from cyber threats.



Follow Check Point on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and our blog.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (320) and laps led (more than 85,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and one in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series with newcomer Corey Day. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

ir@us.checkpoint.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ana Perez Quiles

Check Point Software Technologies

anap@checkpoint.com