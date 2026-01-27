PreatLoc™ by Preat® is Now Available

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in dental implant prosthetics, Preat Corporation proudly announces the immediate availability of PreatLoc™, a new proprietary overdenture attachment system. PreatLoc™ combines workflow compatibility, retention reliability and precision performance to advance care for overdenture patients.

The PreatLoc™ system offers a seamless transition, providing compatibility with the leading overdenture attachment system. Marking a new, affordable treatment alternative for overdenture cases, PreatLoc™ is priced up to 33% less than leading attachment systems.

“We are proud to introduce an overdenture attachment system that combines reliability, compatibility and ease of use at a competitive price,” said Ruben Arebalo, General Manager at Preat. “We understand the economic challenges that labs, practices and patients face, and we are committed to providing technical expertise and a high-quality product to help our partners achieve long-term success.”

Preat combines its renowned technical support and exceptional customer care with an overdenture system designed for compatibility, reliable retention and cost-effectiveness.

Key benefits of the PreatLoc™ system include:

Reliability

Engineered for reliability, PreatLoc™ inserts performed better than the leading overdenture attachment system’s inserts after the first 10 cycles, when most retention loss occurs. In standardized internal testing over 5,000 cycles, PreatLoc™ inserts demonstrated reliable and long-lasting retention, with a standard pivot accommodating up to 20° divergence and an extended pivot up to 40° divergence.

Designed for comfort and cleanliness with surface technology that prioritizes restoration longevity, the zirconium nitride (ZrN) surface coating supports long-term tissue health by reducing biofilm, plaque adhesion and inflammation. The biocompatible ZrN surface has shown greater bacterial resistance than titanium nitride (TiN).

Easy to Use

PreatLoc™ is made to fit major implant systems, compatible with 18 implant systems and 35 connections. Its compatibility with the leading overdenture system enables seamless integration into current workflows with no new training and no new tooling required. With consistent nylon color-coding, no changes in workflow are needed to replace worn inserts and abutments with PreatLoc™.

Patient Confidence

Reliable, long-lasting retention translates to improved patient satisfaction and quality of life. Additionally, the anodized pink titanium denture cap enhances aesthetics in thin denture acrylics — a refined detail that improves appearance and restores patient confidence.

PreatLoc™ retention components and straight abutments are FDA-cleared and available now. Angled abutments will be launched later in 2026 once clearance is obtained, providing even greater load distribution and treatment flexibility.

Backed by 45 years of Preat overdenture expertise and trusted support, PreatLoc™ delivers premium performance without the premium price, bringing a new level of reliability and value to the overdenture market. Early adoption of the legacy version of these products across Europe and Australia has been robust with leading clinicians responding favorably to the compatibility and added durability.

Visit Preat.com/PreatLoc to learn more about PreatLoc™ — a compatible, cost-effective solution that integrates seamlessly into lab and clinicial workflows, helping patients smile with confidence, longer.

About Preat

Since 1980, Preat Corporation has been a leader in implant prosthetics and precision attachments providing dental clinicians and labs with expert solutions, precise compatibility and competitive pricing. A trusted partner for 45 years, Preat helps dental professionals treat more patients and simplify complex treatment plans, delivering more than 650,000 confident smiles. Learn more at Preat.com.

