Salvin® Dental Specialties Partners With Preat® to Offer PreatLoc™ Overdenture Attachment System

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salvin® Dental Specialties announced today a new partnership with Preat® Corporation to expand access to advanced restorative implant solutions with the introduction of PreatLoc™, a next-generation overdenture attachment system, to their portfolio.

PreatLoc™ is the first product offered through the Salvin + Preat collaboration and delivers reliable, long-lasting retention, broad implant compatibility and seamless integration into existing restorative workflows. Designed to simplify overdenture treatment without adding complexity, PreatLoc™ allows clinicians to transition easily – without new instruments, retraining or workflow changes.

“Through this partnership with Preat, we’re bringing clinicians a proven overdenture attachment system that aligns with how they already work,” said Greg Slayton, President, Salvin. “PreatLoc™ offers the reliability, compatibility, and clinical performance clinicians expect.”

Designed for Compatibility and Workflow Continuity

PreatLoc™ is compatible with 35 implant interfaces across leading systems, including Nobel Biocare, Straumann, BioHorizons, Zimmer, Astra, Ankylos, MegaGen and Neodent. Its compatibility with the leading overdenture attachment system enables a seamless swap into existing cases and straightforward application in new treatments.

With support for up to 20° of divergence using standard inserts and up to 40° with extended inserts, PreatLoc™ adapts to a wide range of clinical scenarios while maintaining predictable performance.

Proven Retention and Tissue-Friendly Design

Engineered for reliability, PreatLoc™ inserts demonstrated less variability in retention than competing systems during standardized internal testing. During internal testing, PreatLoc™ inserts maintained consistent performance over 5,000 cycles.

The system features a zirconium nitride (ZrN) surface coating, designed to reduce plaque and biofilm adhesion and support long-term tissue health. Compared to titanium nitride (TiN), ZrN has shown greater bacterial resistance, contributing to patient comfort and restoration longevity. A pink anodized titanium denture cap enhances aesthetics in thin acrylics for a more natural appearance.

Trusted Expertise and Support

Clinicians purchasing PreatLoc™ through Salvin gain access to both Preat’s 45 years of implant prosthetic expertise and Salvin’s established reputation for service, education and dependable support.

Together, Salvin and Preat deliver confidence across every stage of overdenture care – from planning and placement to long-term maintenance.



To learn more about PreatLoc™, visit info.salvin.com/preat.

About Salvin Dental

Salvin Dental provides high-quality regenerative materials and specialized surgical instrumentation designed to enhance patient outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, precision, and exceptional customer service, Salvin delivers reliable solutions you can trust to support your practice.

About Preat Corporation

Founded in 1980, Preat Corporation is a leader in implant prosthetics and precision attachments. With over 45 years of experience, Preat delivers innovative, compatible solutions that help dental professionals restore function, aesthetics and confidence for patients.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0a4592a-6517-4110-a816-3f7ecd3d9be8