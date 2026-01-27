EPSO-G Investor's Calendar for 2026

UAB EPSO-G plans to announce its 2026 operating results and convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:

17.03.2026 – the auditor-verified 2025 Integrated Consolidated Annual Report, which includes the management report together with the assurance conclusion on the sustainability report and the audited consolidated financial statements

17.03.2026 – notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

No later than 07.04.2026 – resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

15.05.2026 – interim information for the 3 months of 2026

08.06.2026 – bond coupon interest payment date

21.08.2026 – interim information for the 6 months of 2026

13.11.2026 – interim information for the 9 months of 2026

The individual authorised by UAB EPSO-G (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Gediminas Petrauskas, Communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt