EPSO-G Investor's Calendar for 2026

UAB EPSO-G plans to announce its 2026 operating results and convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:
- 17.03.2026 – the auditor-verified 2025 Integrated Consolidated Annual Report, which includes the management report together with the assurance conclusion on the sustainability report and the audited consolidated financial statements
- 17.03.2026 – notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
- No later than 07.04.2026 – resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- 15.05.2026 – interim information for the 3 months of 2026
- 08.06.2026 – bond coupon interest payment date
- 21.08.2026 – interim information for the 6 months of 2026
- 13.11.2026 – interim information for the 9 months of 2026
The individual authorised by UAB EPSO-G (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:
Gediminas Petrauskas, Communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt