Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Roadmap Update: V1 Protocol Release Slated for Q1 2026



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development team behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has released a comprehensive update regarding the project’s technical roadmap. According to the announcement, the V1 protocol is scheduled for a testnet release on the Sepolia network during the first quarter of 2026.

This milestone marks a transition for the decentralized finance (DeFi) project from its initial design phase toward a functional lending environment. The project aims to provide a specialized infrastructure for non-custodial asset management, positioning itself as a new crypto entry within the evolving DeFi landscape.

The Architecture of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is being built as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The core objective is to create a more efficient marketplace for digital assets by utilizing a dual-market system. This system is designed to handle both pooled liquidity and direct lending, offering users more flexibility in how they interact with the protocol.

The infrastructure relies on a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) framework. In the P2C model, users can supply assets to shared liquidity pools. This allows for immediate borrowing without the need to find a direct counterparty. Conversely, the P2P model is intended for more customized lending terms between individual users. By combining these two approaches, the protocol seeks to address the liquidity constraints often found in earlier DeFi platforms.

Introduction of mtTokens and Utility

A central component of the Mutuum Finance ecosystem design is the mtToken. When a user supplies liquidity to the protocol’s pools, they receive mtTokens in return. These tokens act as a digital receipt of the user's deposit. However, they also possess a functional utility: they are designed to grow in value over time as borrowers pay interest back into the system.

This mechanism is supported by a "buy-and-redistribute" model. The protocol is programmed to use a portion of its generated fees to purchase MUTM tokens on the open market. These tokens are then distributed to those participating in the protocol’s safety and staking modules. This structure is intended to align the performance of the token with the actual usage of the lending platform, moving away from purely speculative price drivers.

Roadmap: V1 Protocol and Beyond

The upcoming V1 release on the Sepolia testnet is the first of several planned technical phases. This version will focus on the core lending mechanics, including collateral management and interest rate algorithms. The development team has indicated that the testnet period is necessary to ensure the stability of the smart contracts before a full mainnet deployment.

Following the initial launch, the roadmap includes plans for a native, over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset is intended to provide a reliable medium of exchange within the protocol, helping users manage their debt without constant exposure to external market volatility.

Furthermore, the team is exploring Layer-2 integration. By deploying on Layer-2 networks, Mutuum Finance hopes to significantly reduce transaction costs and increase processing speeds, making the DeFi crypto tools accessible to a broader range of users.

Security and Protocol Audits

Given the risks associated with decentralized lending, Mutuum Finance has placed a heavy emphasis on its security stack. The project has undergone a full independent audit by Halborn , a reputable cybersecurity firm specializing in blockchain technology. This review was conducted to identify and resolve potential vulnerabilities in the smart contract logic.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the project maintains a high security score of 90/100 from CertiK’s token scan. The developers have also established a $50,000 bug bounty program. This program encourages external security researchers to find and report any bugs in the code. These layers of security are part of an effort to establish a transparent and reliable environment for long-term participants.

Presale Progress and Distribution

While the technical development continues, the project is also moving through its token distribution phases. Mutuum Finance has currently raised over $19.9 million from more than 19,000 holders. The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4 billion tokens, with 45.5% (approximately 1.82 billion tokens) allocated specifically for the presale stages.

The distribution is currently in Phase 7, where the price per token is set at $0.04. The project started its initial phase in early 2025 at $0.01, representing a structured progression in value as development milestones were met. The team has confirmed that the official launch price for the token will be $0.06 upon its market debut. This phased approach is designed to build a wide base of holders before the protocol becomes fully operational.

As Q1 2026 approaches, the focus for Mutuum Finance remains on its technical delivery. The successful launch of the V1 testnet will be a critical indicator of the protocol’s viability. By combining a dual-lending market with robust security audits and a clear plan for Layer-2 expansion, the project is attempting to address the common pain points of existing DeFi platforms.