Purple Launches ‘Engage’: The All-in-One CRM and Email Platform to Help Venues Turn Visitors into Regulars

Manchester, LANCS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, a global leader in digital connectivity and guest experiences, today announced the launch of Engage, a streamlined CRM and email marketing platform designed specifically to help businesses drive repeat visits using the data they gather from their WiFi. This new product reinforces Purple’s commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes, including the SME sector, by providing a one-stop shop for physical venues to gather data, manage customer relationships, and drive measurable growth.

Purple Launches ‘Engage’

In an era where local businesses, from single-site coffee shops and hairdressers to multi-venue restaurant chains, face mounting pressures from rising costs, Purple Engage allows owners to put their customer engagement on autopilot. By transforming guest WiFi into a powerful data-collection tool, the platform enables businesses not only to store and segment customer data but also to actively build their database from scratch.

The platform is built on three core pillars:

Data collection & compliance. Unlike tools that only manage existing lists, Purple helps venues actively collect data through their WiFi. The system ensures every contact is fully compliant and has officially opted in, removing GDPR and compliance stress for business owners.

Delightful simplicity. Designed for the "day job," the interface is intentionally simple. Businesses no longer need to pay for complex, enterprise-level features they won't use; instead, they get a hardware-agnostic platform that manages everything in one place.

High-impact value. Deliberately priced to be more affordable than complex competitors, the tool is built to drive the established 24% increase in return visits from the wider Purple platform by sending personalized emails to customers already walking through the door.

“This launch represents a pivotal stride in our mission to empower venues, from small businesses to global enterprises, to deliver a guest experience that drives loyalty,” said Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple. “Businesses face mounting pressures, and this initiative arms them with the digital intelligence to attract more customers and compete in a tough market”.

Purple continues to lead the charge for a more seamless, digitally inclusive world, now serving nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues worldwide. For more information on how to automate your venue’s marketing, visit https://join.purple.ai/purple-engage-smb.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

