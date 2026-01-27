LQWD Technologies to Present at the Digital Asset Treasury Conference Virtual Investor Conference on January 27th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LQWD Technologies Corp. (“LQWD” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF), a Canadian-based Bitcoin-backed company and provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, announces that Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer of LQWD Technologies, will present live at the Digital Asset Treasury Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences on January 27, 2026.

DATE: January 27th, 2026

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings January 27-30th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled reporting public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding, and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a strong balance sheet with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company’s shares trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

LQWD is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at global scale. As one of the first companies dedicated to building, launching, and expanding core Lightning Network infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes and network liquidity which earn transaction fees.

With a strategic Bitcoin holding and infrastructure positioned for effectively unlimited scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the potential long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emergence of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD’s website and connect with the Company’s Lightning Network nodes in real time.

