Education Expert Dr. Laura McDermott Explains How Dual Credit Courses Help Students Save Time and Money in HelloNation

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can high school students get a head start on college while also reducing future tuition costs? According to Dr. Laura McDermott of Whitley County Consolidated Schools, dual credit programs offer a smart and practical path forward. In the HelloNation article, Dual Credit Can Save Time and Money Down the Road , McDermott outlines how dual credit classes help students earn college and high school credit at the same time—leading to academic momentum and financial savings.

Many families think of college planning as something that starts after high school, but McDermott argues that early planning during high school can have significant long-term benefits. Dual credit courses allow students to take college-level classes while still in high school, giving them a head start that can shorten the time it takes to earn a degree. This early progress not only saves time but can also reduce college costs by thousands of dollars.

According to McDermott, students who complete just a few dual credit courses can save between $5,000 and $15,000 in tuition and fees. These savings mean less debt after graduation and greater flexibility in choosing future educational or career options. It can also help students move more quickly into the workforce or graduate school, depending on their goals.

Dual credit isn’t just for high achievers or those planning to attend four-year universities. McDermott points out that the programs are increasingly inclusive, offering pathways for a broad range of students—including those pursuing career and technical education (CTE). These CTE tracks let students earn industry-recognized credentials in fields such as healthcare, information technology, or skilled trades. That means students can graduate high school not only with college credit but also with practical skills that make them job-ready.

This early exposure to real-world experience is valuable for students who may want to enter the workforce right after high school. It gives them a competitive edge in applying for jobs and a clearer sense of direction in their careers. By engaging in programs that connect education with real-world application, students begin to see the value of their work and the relevance of their learning.

Another benefit of dual credit, McDermott notes, is the increased academic confidence it builds. Taking college-level courses while still in the more supportive environment of high school helps students ease into postsecondary expectations. They learn time management, academic responsibility, and college-level writing and research—all while still having access to their high school teachers and counselors. This smoother transition can lead to greater success once students are fully enrolled in college or professional training.

McDermott believes this approach is especially important as both college costs and workforce expectations continue to change. With tuition rates rising and employers seeking candidates who can hit the ground running, students who take advantage of dual credit opportunities are better positioned to meet both academic and career challenges.

Importantly, McDermott emphasizes that districts must continue making these programs accessible. Support systems, including guidance counseling and academic advising, are key to ensuring that all students understand how dual credit works and how it can fit into their long-term plans. When schools provide the right information and encouragement, students from all backgrounds can benefit.

In the article, Dual Credit Can Save Time and Money Down the Road , Dr. McDermott offers practical advice to parents, students, and educators on how to use high school years more effectively to prepare for life after graduation. Her insights help demystify the process and highlight dual credit as a smart, flexible strategy that works across a range of student goals and interests.

