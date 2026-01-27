No Mission Is Too Big For A Dog In A Newly-Published Children’s Book That Teaches Valuable Lessons About Love and Perseverance

Charleston, SC, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents and children, meet your new best friend: Mr. Sniffy.

Inspired by the author’s childhood German Shepherd of the same name, Mr. Sniffy is a kind-hearted, gentle pup whose thirst for adventure can’t be quenched! In author K.M. Arthur’s debut children’s anthology, Mr. Sniffy’s Adventures, Mr. Sniffy embarks on three uniquely incredible trips—from the president to a sled racer to a Hawaiian dancer.

“[My book is here to] perfectly sum up ‘what it’s like to be a doggie," [with each of the stories in the anthology] underlining the simplicity and beauty of just being together.”

For parents of toddlers, preschool and elementary school teachers, and counselors of young children, Mr. Sniffy’s Adventures is a must-have on your library shelf. It’s a perfect blend of gentle humor, engaging adventures, and valuable life lessons, with each story reinforcing the importance of love, support, and staying true to oneself.

Mr. Sniffy’s Adventures is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

K.M. Arthur, born in 1934, is a shining example that it's never too late to chase your dreams. Living in a quiet Nevada town, she penned her first book, Mr. Sniffy's Adventures, at the ripe age of 89. Her tales are sparked from playful banter with her family, particularly her granddaughter, who inspired the creation of Mr. Sniffy. K.M. Arthur was surprised to find how freely the stories flowed once she started writing. Now, she continues to charm readers with her heartwarming stories, proving age is just a number when it comes to following your passion.

Media Contact: K.M. Arthur

