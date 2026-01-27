M2i Global, along with Volato Group, Highlight Complementary Alignment with U.S. Policy on Critical Minerals Following White House Announcement

Focused on Sourcing, Tracking & Tracing, Mid-Stream Processing and Storage

in Creating a Critical Mineral Reserve and Critical Mineral Marketplace

Atlanta, GA and Reno, NV, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, along with Volato Group, Inc. (“Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven company, today highlighted how their proposed business combination is aligned with recent U.S. policy actions aimed at strengthening domestic and allied supply chains for processed critical minerals and their derivative products.

On January 14, 2026, the White House announced actions under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act directing negotiations to adjust imports of processed critical minerals and related products into the United States, citing national security considerations. The policy initiative underscores the importance of secure, transparent, and resilient supply chains for materials critical to defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

The proposed merger between Volato and M2i is expected to create a platform with enhanced capabilities across logistics, technology, and operational execution, positioning the combined company to support customers operating in sectors impacted by evolving critical-minerals policy. The companies believe the combination will strengthen their ability to participate in and support U.S.-based and allied-country supply chain initiatives, including transportation, coordination, and technology-enabled solutions tied to regulated and security-sensitive materials.

“Recent federal actions reinforce the importance of resilient, well-coordinated supply chains for materials essential to national security,” said Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i Global, Inc. “We believe we are well-positioned in building our critical minerals supply chain with our current sourcing partners in Australia, gaining access to titanium, graphite, copper, gallium, antimony and tungsten, and our solidified relationships for tracking & tracing, processing and storage. All of this is aligned with our plans in creating a Critical Mineral Reserve and a Critical Mineral Marketplace. The proposed combination with Volato is intended to enhance our ability to support customers operating in regulated and mission-critical environments as these policies continue to evolve.”

“The policy focus on critical minerals highlights the need for operational reliability, secure logistics, and disciplined execution,” said Mark Heinen, Chief Financial Officer of Volato Group, Inc. “We believe the combined capabilities of Volato and M2i position the company to engage with customers and partners navigating these changes, while remaining aligned with U.S. regulatory and security priorities.”

Key details from the January 14, 2026 announcement include:

Negotiations and Tariffs: The Administration is initiating negotiations to address the threat of imported minerals, with potential for tariffs if agreements are not reached in a timely manner.

The Administration is initiating negotiations to address the threat of imported minerals, with potential for tariffs if agreements are not reached in a timely manner. Focus on Processed Materials: The order specifically targets processed critical minerals and derivative products (PCMDPs).

The order specifically targets processed critical minerals and derivative products (PCMDPs). International Coordination: The State Department is hosting a first-ever critical minerals ministerial in early February 2026 to discuss supply chains and counter Chinese dominance.

The State Department is hosting a first-ever critical minerals ministerial in early February 2026 to discuss supply chains and counter Chinese dominance. Strengthening Domestic Supply: The policy follows earlier 2025 directives (such as EO 14241) to streamline permitting and increase domestic mineral production.

The policy follows earlier 2025 directives (such as EO 14241) to streamline permitting and increase domestic mineral production. Industry Impact: The administration is pushing for increased investment, with examples such as proposed massive, multi-billion dollar smelting facilities in Tennessee.



The companies emphasized that they are not dependent on any single policy outcome and that the proposed transaction is grounded in broader objectives. However, the heightened focus on domestic processing, allied sourcing, and secure logistics underscores the relevance of the combined company’s capabilities in a changing regulatory and trade environment.

Subject to the effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-4, approval by stockholders of both companies, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, Volato and M2i continue to expect their merger to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The companies will continue to monitor policy developments and provide updates as appropriate following regulatory effectiveness.

M2i Global & Volato Group Merger

In the second quarter of 2025, M2i Global and Volato announced a proposed merger designed to create a scalable platform positioned for long-term growth in critical infrastructure markets. M2i Global brings a platform focused on critical minerals and national supply chain resilience, while Volato contributes proven aviation technology, software capability, and an established track record of operational execution in complex regulated environments. Together, the combined company is positioned to participate in the U.S. critical minerals market —an opportunity estimated to exceed $320 billion annually—as domestic sourcing, logistics, and execution capabilities become increasingly strategic priorities.

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The company’s Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector—leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit: www.flyvolato.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Reserve, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a potential transaction (the “Transaction”) involving M2i Global and Volato. Volato filed an update to its Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which will include a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and updated Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to the execution of the definitive agreement, on December 15, 2025. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus or any other document that Volato or M2i Global has filed or will file with the SEC or send to its shareholders or investors in connection with the potential Transaction. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the potential Transaction and other matters and is not intended to form the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, VOLATO’S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY VOLATO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION.

After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement will be mailed to shareholders of Volato as of a record date to be established for voting on the potential Transaction. Additionally, Volato will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the potential Transaction. Copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus and all other relevant materials for the potential Transaction filed or that will be filed with the SEC may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Volato’s shareholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, without charge, by directing a request to Volato at 1954 Airport Road, Suite 124, Chamblee, GA 30341, or by telephone at (844) 399-8998.

Participants in the Solicitation of Proxies

Volato and M2i Global and certain of their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Volato's shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction. Volato’s shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed Transaction of Volato's directors and officers in Volato's filings with the SEC, including Volato’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Volato's shareholders in connection with the Transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Transaction when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the potential Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The potential Transaction is expected to be implemented solely pursuant to the legally binding definitive agreement which will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K by Volato, and which contains the material terms and conditions of the potential Transaction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Volato and M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about Volato and M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Volato and M2i Global undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende – drosende@m2i.global

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

investors@flyvolato.com