APEX™ by BendPak Launches Affordable Two-Post Car Lifts, Tire Changers and Wheel Balancers

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value-conscious buyers have a new choice in shop equipment. APEX™ by BendPak expands its product lineup beyond garage and trailer ramps to include affordable, reliable, professional-grade two-post lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers and accessories. Designed for daily shop use, this equipment delivers the features and performance that technicians, tuners and DIYers need, backed by BendPak service and support.

“Our new APEX lineup is designed for customers who want well-built lifts and wheel service equipment they can rely on to get the job done,” explains Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “They don’t necessarily need – and definitely don’t want to pay for – all the bells and whistles.”

New products include the AL9LC and AL10C two-post lifts, AT26 and AT26A swing-arm tire changers, and AB24M and AB28 manual wheel balancers. Optional wheel service productivity accessories and various lift adapters are also available.

Two-Post Lifts Blend Performance, Safety and Versatility

Both APEX two-post lifts feature symmetric and asymmetric lifting capabilities, triple-telescoping front arms and dual-stage extended rear arms to accommodate a wide range of vehicles from compact cars to full-size pickups. Telescoping screw pads and stackable adapters are included with each lift. Automatic safety locks engage every three inches for rock-solid security, and automatic arm restraints secure the swing arms. An industry-leading 36-month warranty offers peace of mind.

The AL9LC 9,000-lb. capacity two-post lift features a low-ceiling floorplate design to maximize overhead clearance by eliminating the top crossbar. This makes it a good choice for bays with low ceilings and for working on taller vehicles without interference. The AL9LC uses a proven chain-over design with an industrial-grade leaf chain engineered for extreme durability and strength. It has been upgraded with oversized heavy-duty rollers with Zerk grease fittings to virtually eliminate premature wear and ensure consistent performance in even the most demanding environments.

The AL10LC 10,000-lb. capacity two-post lift has a clear-floor design, providing unrestricted movement of tool carts, transmission jacks, oil drains and other equipment under the raised vehicle. The rugged box-beam overhead structure reinforces the lifting frame, reducing stress on the columns and enhancing stability. A padded overhead shutoff bar paired with an industrial-grade limit switch automatically stops the lift if a vehicle is raised too high. The AL10LC uses a direct-drive design with tubular steel carriages paired with dual full-stroke hydraulic cylinders to deliver smooth lifting with significantly fewer moving parts for reduced maintenance. Self-lubricating UHMW polyethylene guide blocks eliminate the need for greasing.

Tire Changers: Pro-Grade Performance that Pays for Itself

The APEX AT26 and AT26A swing-arm tire changers are designed to handle today’s toughest tire and wheel assemblies, including low-profile and oversized truck tires. They are equipped with a high-torque electric turntable that provides smooth, consistent rotation with precise speed control. The high-power bead-breaking system delivers fast, decisive bead loosening with minimal effort. Both tire changers have a spring-assisted tool shaft and hardened outrigger arm that delivers stable, precise toolhead positioning.

The AT26A adds a pneumatic assist arm to provide additional control and leverage for mounting and demounting low-profile, run-flat, and heavy-duty tires with less physical effort from the operator. It also includes a traveling drop-center tool to hold stubborn beads securely in the drop center during mounting; a tire-handling hook to assist with difficult removals and repositioning; and an inflation restraint device. These features are also optional for the AT26, giving customers the flexibility to expand functionality when needed.

Wheel Balancers Engineered for Speed and Accuracy

The AB28 manual wheel balancer delivers consistent accuracy, fast cycle times and long-term reliability. Capable of handling wheels up to 44 inches in diameter, the AB28 is well-suited for everything from passenger vehicle and light truck wheels to performance and specialty wheels, making it a dependable option for one-bay shops, tire dealers, and high-volume service centers alike. In a fast seven-second cycle, the AB28 calculates the precise amount and placement of corrective weight. Bright LED indicators guide technicians directly to the correct position, reducing guesswork and speeding up workflow.

While the AB28 wheel balancer is a standalone unit, the AB24M is designed to mount directly to a swing-arm tire changer using a specialized bracket, creating a complete changing-and-balancing workstation. Integrating both functions into one performance-driven package frees up floor space and streamlines workflow. For added flexibility, the AB24M can also be mounted to a suitable vertical support pole or structural beam. The AB24M takes on passenger car, light truck and motorcycle wheels with ease. Technicians spin the wheel using the integrated Quick-Spin Speed-Nut system to reach optimal balancing speed quickly and easily. Advanced sensing technology displays correction values and bright LED indicators guide the technician to precise 12 o’clock weight placement.

For more information about APEX by BendPak lifts, wheel service equipment, and ramps, visit bendpak.com/apex.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

