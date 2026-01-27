Tropic Delivers $85M in Customer Savings in Record 2025, Proving AI Works Best with Humans at the Helm

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropic , your intelligent procurement partner, today announced record results for 2025, closing its strongest year of growth as finance and procurement teams embraced AI-powered tools to combat vendor pricing pressure and operational overload. The company delivered $85 million in customer savings, surpassed $18 billion in spend under management, and crossed 100,000 price benchmarks delivered, a milestone that marks the shift from reactive procurement to proactive intelligence.

The results capped a transformative year in which Tropic achieved its strongest quarter in six quarters, and launched a suite of AI agents that gave finance and procurement teams more control over software spend, while keeping human judgment and relationships at the core of execution. With 34,000 insights delivered across its customer base, a 236% year-over-year increase, Tropic has established itself as the intelligence layer for modern procurement.

"2025 proved that the future of procurement isn't AI or humans, it's both," said Russell Lester, President and CFO of Tropic. "Our customers saved $85 million because they had AI scanning and surfacing savings opportunities, and delivering proprietary intelligence and actions with human experts steering the strategy when it mattered most. That combination is what suppliers can't compete against."

From Intelligence to Action: Measurable Savings at Scale

At the center of Tropic’s growth is a redefinition of how procurement work gets done, and that model is delivering real results. In 2025, the $85 million saved spanned renewals, new purchases, and vendor negotiations across the software stack. Standout examples include:

$1.62M saved on a Workday purchase





$571K saved on an Affirm renewal





$404K saved on a Datadog renewal





$300K saved on a Databricks renewal





$293K saved on a Wiz purchase





$277K saved on a Salesforce renewal





"Every negotiation teaches us something," said Justin Etkin, Co-Founder and COO. "Which vendors negotiate aggressively, which won't budge on price but will improve terms, what competitors to reference. That intelligence compounds. Our AI agents aren’t just guessing, they know what works because we’ve seen it done in real, live scenarios thousands of times. And when a deal gets complicated, our experts are right there."

Powering these outcomes: more than 100,000 automated price benchmarks delivered throughout the year. When Tropic launched its platform at the end of 2023, benchmarks were requested manually, useful but friction-heavy. Now they surface instantly and proactively, exactly when teams need them. That's 100,000 moments where someone walked into a negotiation knowing whether they were overpaying and by how much.

Expanding the Tropic Platform: AI Agents, Purchase Prep, and Beyond

Tropic significantly expanded its product capabilities in 2025, launching five AI agents that handle routine procurement tasks so human experts can focus on high-value work including Compliance Copilot for real-time policy checks, Contract Intelligence Engine for extracting key terms, Negotiation Navigator for live benchmarks, and AI Invoice Match for automated validation.

The company also introduced Purchase Prep Assistant , which takes renewal preparation from hours of manual research into minutes of strategic decision-making. The solution automatically identifies which contracts merit negotiation, benchmarks pricing, surfaces compliance gaps, and delivers supplier-specific tactics. It solves for the reality that most companies handle hundreds of software renewals annually without the bandwidth to negotiate effectively. Tropic plans to expand Purchase Prep's capabilities in 2026, including additional support for contracts and proposals.

Tropic also announced the beta launch of its MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, connecting its procurement intelligence directly to Claude and ChatGPT. Developed alongside design partner Gusto, the integration lets teams access pricing benchmarks, negotiation tactics, and contract information without leaving their AI assistant.

The MCP server launches for general availability in early 2026, part of Tropic's broader vision to embed procurement intelligence wherever teams already work.

