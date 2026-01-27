The third time is the charm! AMI’s third All Access Comedy special debuts February 13 on AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two hugely successful All Access Comedy specials, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) and Pilot Light Productions, in association with Ha!ifax ComedyFest, are excited to announce the third special—hosted by international comic superstar D.J. Demers—debuts Friday, February 13, at 10 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

All Access Comedy is a stand-up special like no other, with comedians from the disability community coming together to celebrate their unique outlook on life for a packed audience of all abilities.

What parenting challenges do you face when you are profoundly Deaf? What lies can you tell when you have a speech difference? What is the appropriate reaction when someone pets your guide dog? How can a white cane help when shopping in a crowded store? Can a limb difference mean better parking at the mall? All Access Comedy answers these questions and many more. The performances are observational, insightful and laugh-out-loud funny.

All Access Comedy is hosted by JUNO-nominated stand-up comedy veteran D.J. Demers (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan), who starred in his own AMI/CBC series One More Time, currently available on AMI+. When he’s not busy with TV projects, Demers tours extensively on the comedy club circuit in both Canada and the U.S.

Watch the teaser trailer now!

All Access Comedy features performances by Toronto’s Todd Blenkhorn, host of the Wheel Stutter Blindly podcast; Vancouver-based comedian Megan Milton, whose hit original show, Free Kittens, was part of Edmonton’s International Fringe Theatre Festival; St. John’s Josh Menchions, a dynamic comedian, accessibility advocate and founder of StandupComedyNL; and San Diego, California’s Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” who placed third in Season 14 of America’s Got Talent.

All Access Comedy was recorded in front of a live audience at the Spatz Theatre in Halifax as part of the 2025 Ha!ifax ComedyFest. Arrangements were made to meet the needs of the diverse audience in attendance. Rows of seats were removed to create prime viewing spots for wheelchair users. A simultaneous subtitling system (CART) was provided on-site to assist Deaf and/or hard of hearing audience members. To accommodate American Sign Language users, a live ASL interpreter was on stage. The live production was overseen by a professional Accessibility Coordinator at both the planning and execution stages.

All Access Comedy debuts Friday, February 13, at 10 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

Stream the first two All Access Comedy specials anytime, for free, on AMI+.

All Access Comedy is produced by Halifax-based Pilot Light Productions.

About Ha!ifax ComedyFest

Every May, Halifax erupts in laughter as comedians from all over North America hit the stage for the Ha!ifax ComedyFest. Held over four days, the festival showcases over 30 comedians with multiple shows across the city. For more than 25 years the festival has been a staple on CBC Television. The festival is produced by Premiere Entertainment Group.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

