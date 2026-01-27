CryptoMondays Wall Street Opens the Year with a Sold-Out Gathering at the NYSE

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 12, CryptoMondays Wall Street kicked off the new year with a full room at the New York Stock Exchange: bringing together builders, investors, operators, and leaders from both traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem.





Hosted in partnership with Axos Bank and supported by NFT VIP, this wonderful evening focused on open, thoughtful conversations about market conditions, risk, opportunity, and how institutions and Web3 can better understand and work with each other. Our goal wasn’t just to have panels or presentations, it was to create a space where people could honestly share ideas, build trust, and form real relationships that continue after the event ends.

“CryptoMondays has always been about real people building real connections,” said the CryptoMondays Wall Street team. “The most meaningful progress happens when people take the time to listen, ask good questions, and follow up with intention.”

What made the night special was the community itself. Members and invited guests showed up engaged, curious, and ready to contribute. CryptoMondays Wall Street exists to connect institutional finance and Web3 through trusted rooms and meaningful relationships. Each gathering is designed to encourage long-term collaboration, not short-term hype.

The next CryptoMondays Wall Street gathering will take place on February 2, hosted by Troutman Pepper Locke LLP.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a decentralized global community that meets weekly in cities across the world to foster real connections among people passionate about blockchain, Web3, and decentralized technologies. Founded by Lou Kerner in 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into a worldwide network of local events that inspire collaboration, education, and innovation. People come to “learn, earn, and connect”

