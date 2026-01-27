Akamai Is Recognized as a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Network Security Microsegmentation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), has been named a Customers’ Choice in the January 2026 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” for Network Security Microsegmentation. Akamai earned a 99% recommendation rate and was one of two vendors to receive this in the report.

Network security microsegmentation tools allow organizations to create dynamic access policies between individual assets and applications across cloud environments. Gartner defines network security microsegmentation — also referred to as Zero Trust network segmentation — as “an effort that can create more granular and dynamic access policies than traditional network segmentation (often north-south traffic segmentation).”

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT enterprise professionals.

Vendors placed in the upper-right “Customers’ Choice” quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” report have scores that meet or exceed the market average for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience). “Akamai is honored to be a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Network Security Microsegmentation,” said Patrick Sullivan, CTO of Security Strategy at Akamai. “This distinction is a testament to Akamai’s relentless customer focus and emphasis on user experience.”

This is the first year Gartner is doing a Voice of the Customer report for Network Security Microsegmentation, signaling market maturity and broad recognition that microsegmentation is no longer a “nice to have” control — it’s essential.

Below are some testimonials from Akamai customers that contributed to the report:

“The Guardicore experience we received from start to finish was impeccable. Normally after signing on the dotted line, we never hear from the sales team again and everything goes downhill, however this was not the case. The experience was flawless all the way through from start to finish. Now that we are up and running, the post support has also been exceptional — 10/10.” — IT Associate, Services

“Microsegmentation is critical to achieving our security goals. Guardicore allows us to do so with a great looking interface that optimizes our collaboration between teams.” — Infrastructure Security Engineer, Banking

“I really like this product and the customer service. The software has been reliable. We have used it for three years without any issues.” — IT Manager, Healthcare and Biotech

“Akamai has provided great levels of advice and guidance, helping us set up the basics, helping to troubleshoot issues and offering top tips in configuration and day to day use.” — IT Security Manager, Banking

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Security Microsegmentation, Peer Contributions, 22 January 2026. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.

