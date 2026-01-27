JM&A Group Unveils Industry-First Adaptive F&I Dealership Technology Solution: Gyde

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its nearly 50-year legacy as a trusted leader in driving dealership success, growth and an improved customer experience, JM&A Group unveils its industry-first Finance and Insurance (F&I) selling solution, Gyde (Guiding Your Dealership Experience). Grounded in a long-standing focus on understanding consumer needs and creating efficient processes, the new platform reflects the company’s commitment to modernizing the traditional F&I experience.

Combining business insights with a consumer profile engine and innovative platform architecture, the solution leverages decades of historical data to modernize the menu transaction. It delivers comprehensive reporting and analytics designed to personalize, optimize and simplify the process for both customers and finance managers, supporting a more relevant and authentic consumer journey, presenting the right products to the right customer at the right time.

With Gyde, dealerships will be able to:

Enhance the F&I process through an integrated menu system that gives F&I managers the tools and deal data they need at their fingertips

Increase customer confidence through a more transparent, personalized experience that removes guess work, reduces transaction time and supports clearer, more informed choices

Identify opportunities to sell more F&I products and increase customer satisfaction through data-driven insights and a more streamlined, customer-centric experience

Leverage comprehensive analytics to proactively spot performance trends, pinpoint areas of improvement and support strategic decision making

“The average consumer expects a fast, transparent and personalized buying experience, which hasn't always been a reality in the F&I office,” said Scott Gunnell, president of JM&A Group. “Now with Gyde, dealerships will be able to help build trust and improve customer satisfaction while increasing sales opportunities for partners. This technology represents a significant advancement in the automotive industry, allowing the F&I transaction to integrate with existing sales technologies and processes, eliminating data silos.”

Traditionally, dealership F&I departments rely on a myriad of platforms and tools throughout the life cycle of a deal that limits effective customer education and sales potential, creating a slow transaction that frustrates both vehicle buyers and dealers alike.

“With Gyde, many dealership processes are integrated under one platform, allowing dealers to help optimize their sales process through a digital advisor, it’s like having your best F&I manager involved in every transaction,” said Rob Pluta, chief product officer of JM&A Group. “The platform leverages JM&A Group’s insights and data to arm dealership teams with the tools needed to consistently deliver an engaging and personalized product presentation to their customers.”

Backed by JM&A Group’s decades of automotive expertise, Gyde positions dealerships to adapt and thrive, preparing them for the future and ensuring sustained growth, improved customer retention and operational excellence.

Gyde is currently in its introductory phase and will roll out in planned waves to a select group of dealer partners but is designed to grow, with the opportunity to ultimately benefit our full dealer network.

To get more information on Gyde, please visit jmagroup.com/finance-and-insurance/gyde.





About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for nearly 50 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has more than 800 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. National Truck Protection Co. Inc., a division of JM&A Group, is the leading vehicle service contract provider in the commercial truck industry and serves customers across a variety of channels throughout the U.S. and Canada including OEM, independent dealer groups, aftermarket truck resellers, agencies and direct-to-consumer. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, call 1-800-553-7146 or visit www.jmagroup.com.

JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $22.8 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

