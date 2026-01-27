Board-certified OB-GYN Raises Awareness About Recurrent UTIs and Prevention on YourUpdateTV

A New Year, a Healthier Start: What Women Should Know About Preventing UTIs

UTIs are one of the most common infections in the United States, with around 11 million annual cases reported annually1

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many women set health goals at the start of a new year, one important issue often gets overlooked: urinary tract health. Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are among the most common infections affecting women. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with Uqora and D S Simon Media, board-certified OB-GYN and Medical Advisor at Uqora, Dr. Alyssa Dweck helped shed light on why UTIs are so common in women, how to recognize symptoms early, and what women can do to help prevent recurrent infections.

During the tour, Dr. Dweck explained that women are at higher risk for UTIs due to anatomy. The female urethra is significantly shorter than in men, making it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder and cause infection.

“UTIs are incredibly common, but they are not something women should simply accept as inevitable,” said Dr. Dweck. “Understanding why they happen and how to take proactive steps can make a meaningful difference for women who deal with repeat infections.”

Dr. Dweck emphasized that prevention extends beyond treating symptoms as they appear. She shared everyday habits that can help reduce risk, including wiping front to back, urinating after sexual activity, staying well hydrated, and considering science-backed supplements designed to support urinary tract health.

When symptoms such as frequent urination, urgency, or pain with urination begin, Dr. Dweck advised women to increase hydration right away and consider appropriate over-the-counter pain relief options. She also noted that supplements containing clinically studied ingredients, such as whole-fruit cranberry and D-mannose, may help support urinary tract health. Women should contact a healthcare provider promptly if symptoms escalate or are accompanied by fever, back pain, or blood in the urine.

As part of the discussion, Dr. Dweck referenced Uqora® and its newest offering, Flush Advanced+, a dual-action urinary tract drink mix formulated with a clinical dose of whole-fruit cranberry powder and clinical-strength D-mannose. The formula is designed to help reduce the risk of recurrent UTIs in healthy women by helping flush non-beneficial microorganisms from the urinary tract‡.

Dr. Dweck also addressed common questions around cranberry for urinary health, explaining that cranberry contains proanthocyanidins, or PACs, which help make it harder for bacteria to adhere to the bladder wall. Cranberry is recommended by the American Urological Association as part of a strategy to lower the risk of recurrent UTIs.

For more information on urinary tract health and available resources, visit uqora.com.

1 Tamadonfar, K. O., et al. "Reaching the end of the line: urinary tract infections." Microbiology Spectrum 7.3 (2019): 10-1128.

2 Anger, J., et al. "Recurrent Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections in Women: AUA/CUA/SUFU Guideline (2022).

‡Consuming 500 mg in one stick pack each day of this whole cranberry fruit powder dietary supplement in Flush Advanced+ may help reduce the risk of recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI) in healthy women. FDA has concluded that there is limited scientific evidence supporting this claim.

About Uqora ® Flush Advanced+:

Uqora® Flush Advanced+ is an advanced formula that helps reduce the risk of recurrent urinary tract infection in healthy women‡. Featuring two science-backed ingredients: a clinical dose of whole-fruit cranberry powder (500 mg) and 2,000 mg of clinical-strength d-mannose per serving.

Flush Advanced+ is thoughtfully formulated with dual-action anti-adhesion activity, as d-mannose and whole-fruit cranberry powder work in different but complementary ways to bind to non-beneficial microorganisms and help flush them from the urinary tract.

Going beyond single-ingredient products with cranberry or d-mannose alone, Flush Advanced+ combines these key ingredients in a convenient, easy-to-drink Triple Berry Flavor drink mix formula with two hero ingredients, and zero compromises.

Powered by whole-fruit cranberry and clinical strength d-mannose, Flush Advanced+ includes a clinical dose of whole fruit cranberry powder (500mg), equivalent to 15 fresh cranberries or ¼ cup of fresh cranberries in every serving.

Accompanying the release of Flush Advanced+, Uqora has also announced the launch of the Uqora® Flush Advanced+ Regimen, a cutting-edge evolution of Uqora’s well-known 3-step, proactive urinary health system, the Complete Regimen. The Uqora Flush Advanced+ Regimen includes Uqora Flush Advanced+, Uqora Defend, and Uqora Promote for enhanced, clinically backed support. These products in the Flush Advanced+ Regimen are designed to work with each other to upgrade your proactive urinary tract health routine.

About Dr. Alyssa Dweck:

Dr. Alyssa Dweck is a practicing board certified obstetrician/gynecologist. She is a certified menopause provider with special expertise in female sexual health and human nutrition. She serves as Chief Medical Officer at Bonafide Health, a company which provides non-drug solutions for woman traversing natural life stages across the menopause transition. Dr. Dweck is committed to providing exemplary care for her patients; she will be joining Well by Messer in January 2025, focusing on gynecology, menopause and sexual health.

