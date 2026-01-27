New York State Builders Association Announces 2026 Empire Building Awards, Presented by Pella Windows

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Builders Association (NYSBA) today announced the opening of submissions for the 2026 Empire Building Awards, presented by Pella Windows, New York’s premier statewide recognition program honoring excellence in residential construction, design, and industry leadership.

Submissions will be accepted from January 27 through March 2, 2026, recognizing outstanding projects and professionals who are advancing housing quality, innovation, and affordability across the state. Winners will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and honored at a live awards ceremony this spring.

“Pella’s commitment to innovation, performance, and design excellence makes them an ideal partner for this program,” said Mike Fazio, Executive Director of NYSBA. “Together, we are recognizing the builders and industry leaders who are delivering high-quality homes and shaping the future of housing in New York.”





The Empire Building Awards highlight excellence across a range of residential construction and leadership achievements, including single-family and multi-family design, affordable housing, and industry leadership. The program will draw hundreds of submissions and showcase projects and professionals from every region of the state.

Following a judging period from March 9–16, 2026, award recipients will be announced at the Empire Building Awards Ceremony on March 26, 2026, held during the kickoff luncheon of the Long Island Builders Institute Home Trade and Remodeling Expo at the Hilton Huntington, Long Island.

The Empire Building Awards are the only statewide awards program dedicated exclusively to celebrating excellence in New York’s homebuilding and residential development industry.

For submission guidelines and program details, visit awards.nysba.com

Photo credit: © Volodymyr Kyrylyuk / Adobe Stock

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8688e7eb-e0fe-4b18-a72e-49f8460bb6ba