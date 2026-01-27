Evolution Petroleum Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2026 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after the market closes. Additionally, Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, will review the results on a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In: (844) 481-2813

International Dial-In: (412) 317-0677

Note: Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xSmEDlK2

A webcast replay will be available through February 12, 2027, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

ir@evolutionpetroleum.com

