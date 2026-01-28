Bitget Launchpool adds Spacecoin (SPACE) with over 22.9M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of Spacecoin (SPACE) to Bitget Launchpool and with spot trading now available. Spot trading for the SPACE/USDT pair opened on January 23, 2026, 12:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget Launchpool will run a campaign, offering a total of 22,947,000 SPACE in rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BTC, ETH and SPACE during the event, which runs from January 26, 2026, 10:00 till February 2, 2026, 10:00 (UTC). In the BTC locking pool, users can lock between 0.0001 and 50 BTC, for a chance to earn a share of 10,900,000 SPACE. In the ETH pool, users can lock between 0.002 and 1500 ETH to receive a portion of 10,899,000 SPACE. In the SPACE pool, users can lock between 300 and 30,000,000 SPACE for a share of 1,148,000 SPACE. Token airdrops from Launchpool locking pools will be distributed hourly based on each participant's locked volume.

Spacecoin is a physically decentralized satellite internet network, designed to provide global connectivity independent of traditional terrestrial infrastructure. By combining a constellation of low‑Earth orbit (LEO) satellites with a blockchain-based coordination layer, Spacecoin supports borderless access and improves resilience to censorship and terrestrial outages, including disruptions caused by natural disasters or local restrictions. Built on space-based infrastructure, Spacecoin reduces dependence on single jurisdictions, terrestrial backhaul, and centralized operators. This model strengthens network robustness, enables crypto-native payment for service requests where banking access is limited, and provides a permissionless path to internet connectivity without relying on centralized intermediaries.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s Launchpool highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX and Launchpool offer both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Spacecoin (SPACE) further expands these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in broadening access to decentralized satellite connectivity and next-generation DePIN infrastructure within a unified trading environment.

