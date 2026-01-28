APEMARS Announces Progress Into Stage 5 of Ongoing Token Presale

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin market activity remains volatile as price action continues to test key technical levels. Bitcoin is currently hovering near the $87,000 support zone amid broader macroeconomic uncertainty, while prediction markets such as Polymarket reflect heightened political and regulatory risk. As investors monitor these developments, attention is also turning toward early-stage blockchain projects announcing structured presale milestones during periods of market consolidation.





While Bitcoin and Polymarket respond to ongoing macro and policy-driven pressures, APEMARS ($APRZ), a blockchain-based digital asset project, has confirmed progress in its ongoing token presale. The project has entered Stage 5 of its presale roadmap, marking a new pricing phase and updated token supply metrics as part of its planned rollout.

APEMARS Presale Enters Stage 5 (VOID VIBES)

According to the project team, APEMARS is currently in Stage 5 of its presale, titled “VOID VIBES,” with tokens priced at $0.00003629. The project has also disclosed a planned public listing price of $0.0055, subject to market conditions. To date, the presale has reported over 550 wallet holders, more than $116,000 raised, and over 5 billion tokens sold during earlier stages.

The APEMARS team stated that the presale is structured in multiple phases, with pricing adjustments occurring automatically as each stage concludes. This staged approach is intended to provide transparency around supply distribution and pricing progression prior to any public market activity.

Supply Management and Token Burn Schedule

APEMARS has outlined a scheduled token burn mechanism tied to presale milestones. Unsold tokens from specific completed stages are planned to be permanently removed from circulation at Stages 6, 12, 18, and 23, according to project documentation. The team indicated that this mechanism is designed to manage circulating supply over time as the presale advances.

Token burn events and supply updates are expected to be published publicly following each applicable stage completion, allowing participants to track changes in total supply.

Presale Participation Process

Participation in the APEMARS presale is conducted through compatible Ethereum wallets. Users can connect their wallets, select a supported payment method, and receive tokens upon completion of the transaction. Pricing adjusts automatically as the presale progresses through predefined stages, based on the project’s roadmap.

Market Context: Bitcoin and Macro Developments

Bitcoin closed the week near multi-day lows after briefly trading around $87,400, reflecting increased volatility across digital asset markets. Market participants cited concerns related to potential U.S. government shutdown risks, renewed tariff discussions, upcoming economic data releases, and the Federal Reserve’s January 28 interest rate decision, which is widely expected to result in no change to current rates.

Data from derivatives markets showed long liquidations contributing to more than $250 million in total crypto liquidations, reinforcing a cautious near-term outlook. Technical analysts identified the $86,300 level as a key support area, with some suggesting further downside could occur if selling pressure persists.

Polymarket Reflects Elevated Political Risk

On Polymarket, traders are currently assigning a 78% probability to a U.S. government shutdown by January 31, as lawmakers approach a funding deadline. These probabilities reflect growing concern around fiscal negotiations and broader policy uncertainty.

For digital asset markets, analysts note that political developments and delayed regulatory clarity, including pending legislation such as the CLARITY Act, may continue to influence sentiment, particularly in decentralized finance and early-stage blockchain funding activity.

Project Update Amid Market Volatility

Against this backdrop, the APEMARS team emphasized that its current focus remains on presale execution, supply transparency, and roadmap delivery. The project stated that it will continue releasing updates as additional presale stages are completed and as burn events are executed according to schedule.





Conclusion

Bitcoin market movements and prediction market data continue to highlight a period of heightened uncertainty across global financial and digital asset markets. At the same time, early-stage blockchain projects such as APEMARS are advancing through predefined development and fundraising milestones independent of short-term price fluctuations.

The APEMARS presale remains ongoing, with Stage 5 now active and subsequent stages scheduled as outlined in the project roadmap.





