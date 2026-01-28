Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP Market Size to Hit USD 596.11 Million by 2035 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP Market Size was valued at USD 128.61 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 596.11 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR 16.58% over 2026-2035.”

Growing Demand for AI/ML and Data Center Acceleration Boost Market Expansion Globally

There is a strong need for high-performance, flexible hardware solutions due to the increase in AI and machine learning workloads. In order to speed up AI/ML inference and training processes in data centers and cloud platforms, almost 60% of semiconductor designers worldwide are using eFPGA IP. Customizable hardware pipelines made possible by eFPGA cores increase processing efficiency, lower latency, and provide quick response to changing algorithms. Big data analytics, growing cloud adoption, and the demand for scalable, energy-efficient computer infrastructure are all contributing factors to this development.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 128.61 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 596.11 Million CAGR CAGR of 16.58 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component: (Soft IP cores, Development tools & software, Interfaces & interconnects)

• By Technology: (Standalone eFPGA IP, Hybrid integration (SoC with eFPGA), 2D/3D interconnect eFPGA solutions)

• By Application: (Automotive & ADAS systems, Data centers & cloud computing, 5G & telecom infrastructure, AI/ML acceleration, Industrial automation)

• By End User: (Semiconductor companies & chip designers, Automotive and Telecom OEMs , Cloud service providers, Defense & aerospace organizations)





Cost and Power Overhead Compared to Fixed-Function Designs to Restrain Market Expansion Globally

In comparison to fixed-function ASICs or conventional SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP is more expensive and consumes more power, but it provides flexibility and post-silicon programmability. Reconfigurable logic implementation raises manufacturing and design costs since it necessitates more silicon space, interconnects, and supporting circuitry. Energy efficiency is impacted by power overhead, which can be up to 15% greater than comparable fixed-function systems. This restricts use in low-power and cost-sensitive applications, necessitating careful trade-offs between operating efficiency and adaptability.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Component

In 2025, Soft IP cores dominated with 58% share as they provide configurable, reprogrammable logic blocks that enable SoC designers to customize functionality post-silicon, reduce design risk, and extend product lifecycles. Development tools & software fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 driven by the increasing complexity of SoC designs and the need for faster time-to-market.

By Technology

In 2025, Hybrid integration (SoC with eFPGA) dominated with 52% share due to its ability to combine programmable logic with CPUs, GPUs, and accelerators on a single chip. 2D/3D interconnect eFPGA solutions fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 supported by advances in chiplet architectures and advanced packaging.

By Application

In 2025, Data centers & cloud computing dominated with 36% share due to strong demand for workload acceleration, customizable hardware pipelines, and energy-efficient processing. AI/ML acceleration fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 driven by the need for flexible inference and training acceleration across diverse AI models.

By End-User

In 2025, Semiconductor companies & chip designers dominated with 44% share as they integrate eFPGA IP into custom ASICs and SoCs to differentiate products, reduce non-recurring engineering costs, and enable post-deployment configurability. Automotive and Telecom OEMs fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 fueled by rising demand for adaptive hardware in ADAS, autonomous driving, 5G, and network infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

With over 41% of the global embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP market in 2025, North America is the leading region. The region's dominance is fueled by the presence of top eFPGA IP vendors and semiconductor design firms, the widespread use of cutting-edge SoC and ASIC architectures, and large expenditures in data centers, AI acceleration, aerospace, and defense electronics.

The embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP market is expected to develop at a CAGR of roughly 18.85% between 2026 and 2035, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing region. Fabless semiconductor businesses' quick growth, the growing use of bespoke SoCs in automotive electronics, the development of 5G and AI chips, and robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are the main drivers of growth.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025: Flex Logix expanded its EFLX eFPGA IP portfolio with enhanced toolchain automation and support for advanced process nodes, enabling faster integration and improved performance for next-generation SoC designs.

In February 2025: Achronix strengthened its eFPGA IP roadmap by introducing advanced integration support for AI inference and networking accelerators, targeting next-generation cloud and high-performance computing platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP Market Report (The USPs):

eFPGA ADOPTION & SoC/ASIC INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand the percentage of semiconductor designers integrating eFPGA IP, growth of adoption across applications, and core density per SoC/ASIC.

– helps you understand the percentage of semiconductor designers integrating eFPGA IP, growth of adoption across applications, and core density per SoC/ASIC. ARCHITECTURE & INTEGRATION TREND METRICS – helps you evaluate hybrid SoC–eFPGA integration trends, standalone IP usage, and adoption of advanced 2D/3D interconnect eFPGA solutions.

– helps you evaluate hybrid SoC–eFPGA integration trends, standalone IP usage, and adoption of advanced 2D/3D interconnect eFPGA solutions. AI/ML ACCELERATION & WORKLOAD OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you identify the role of eFPGA IP in AI/ML acceleration compared to other compute workloads within SoC architectures.

– helps you identify the role of eFPGA IP in AI/ML acceleration compared to other compute workloads within SoC architectures. PERFORMANCE, POWER & COST EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess performance gains over fixed-function designs, power overhead trade-offs, and cost-efficiency benchmarks.

– helps you assess performance gains over fixed-function designs, power overhead trade-offs, and cost-efficiency benchmarks. DESIGN PRODUCTIVITY & TIME-TO-MARKET METRICS – helps you analyze design time reduction enabled by advanced toolchains and faster development cycles using eFPGA IP.

– helps you analyze design time reduction enabled by advanced toolchains and faster development cycles using eFPGA IP. ENTERPRISE VALUE CREATION & STRATEGIC ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you gauge long-term eFPGA integration strategies, enterprise adoption intensity, ROI improvement, and operational efficiency gains.

