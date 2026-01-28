MEXC Launches Limited-Time Zero-Cost Borrowing Event to Help Users Unlock Capital Flexibility





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading , announced that its limited-time zero-cost borrowing event has gone live. Designed to break down liquidity barriers, the event empowers users to access instant liquidity while maintaining their positions, delivering maximum flexibility and peak capital efficiency.

MEXC Loans is a collateralized lending service that allows users to borrow USDT or USDC using their crypto assets as collateral without selling their holdings. The promotional event runs from January 27 to February 27, 2026 (10:00 UTC), reducing the borrowing interest rate from the standard 3.5% to 0%. Users must complete Primary KYC verification before the event ends to participate, and standard interest rates will automatically resume after February 27.

The event helps users lower funding costs and improve overall return efficiency while delivering enhanced flexibility and capital management capabilities. During the promotional period, users can borrow at 0% interest with no fixed term, managing their collateral rate and risk exposure based on their own strategies. The platform has expanded collateral support to include BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP, offering users more collateral options. Borrowed capital can be deployed across Spot trading, Futures trading, Earn products, and other needs, allowing users to hold assets while actively trading and capturing market opportunities.

This initiative underscores MEXC's dedication to empowering users through innovative financial tools and reducing friction in crypto trading. Moving forward, MEXC will continue to introduce user-centric solutions that provide users with greater autonomy, efficiency, and opportunity in the digital asset market.

To learn more about MEXC Loans and participate in the event, visit the MEXC Loans page .

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

