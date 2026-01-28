TransUnion and FrontLobby to Launch Rental Payment Reporting on Credit Files

Key Benefits of Rental Reporting:

For tenants: Recognizes monthly rental payments to support credit-building efforts.

For housing providers: Supports proactive rent management and fosters stronger rental relationships.

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion and FrontLobby are joining forces to incorporate rental payment data from FrontLobby into TransUnion’s alternative data reporting system. This integration enables renters to have their consistent, on-time rental history more broadly reported, while offering housing providers greater visibility into tenant performance and confidence in their portfolios.

TransUnion has a long history of promoting financial inclusion and expanded credit access through credit reports that more fully reflect a person’s financial behaviour. Through this collaboration, rental payment information from FrontLobby will be added to TransUnion credit reports as a dedicated category – separate from traditional credit obligations – so that timely rent payments help build credit files without being treated as debt.

FrontLobby’s platform enables monthly reporting of rent payments, helping renters establish tenant records. Serving over 60,000 housing providers, representing more than one million rental units in Canada, FrontLobby’s members have reported up to a 92% reduction in delinquencies,* demonstrating how rent reporting can support better outcomes for both housing providers and renters.

“TransUnion is committed to helping every Canadian build and demonstrate their creditworthiness. Working with FrontLobby allows TransUnion to bring rental payment data into the credit ecosystem and more precisely reflect a person’s financial reliability,” said Juan Sebastian D’Achiardi, Regional President, TransUnion Canada. “Over five million Canadian households rely on rental housing,** yet historically those payments rarely contributed to their credit report. This collaboration helps close that gap by giving renters recognition for consistent payments, adequately reflecting rent for what it is and not classifying it as a traditional credit obligation.”

“By embedding FrontLobby rent payment transparency with TransUnion's credit ecosystem, we’re equipping housing providers with enhanced insights, tenant stability, and a competitive advantage,” said Zac Killam, CoFounder of FrontLobby. “Meanwhile, responsible tenants can begin to see the long-term benefits of their dependable payment behaviour reflected in their credit report.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries, including Canada, where we’re the credit bureau of choice for the financial services ecosystem and most of Canada’s largest banks. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this by providing an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care.

Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

For more information visit: www.transunion.ca

About Front Lobby

FrontLobby connects rent to credit. Its platform makes rent reporting accessible for both housing providers and renters, allowing rent payments to be reflected in renters’ credit profiles. The result is more transparent, consistent rental relationships for housing providers and meaningful recognition for renters, helping improve renting for everyone. http://frontlobby.com

* Front Lobby – Helping Housing Providers Run Successful Businesses: FrontLobby Rent Reporting Canada | Report Rent & Reduce Risk

** Statistics Canada. Household characteristics. 2021 Census of Population. November 15, 2023.

