TransUnion and Zenbase Bring Rental Payment Information to Credit Reports

Approximately five million Canadian households rent their homes1; rental payments on credit reports could help millions showcase responsible payment behaviour, marking a major step forward in financial inclusion

TORONTO and CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion and Zenbase today announced a partnership to expand the availability of rental payment information within the credit reporting ecosystem, giving renters a new way to strengthen their TransUnion credit reports and broaden access to greater financial opportunities. Rental payment information will now appear on TransUnion credit reports as a dedicated category – separate from traditional credit obligations – so that timely rent payments help improve credit files without being treated as debt. This will help Canadians showcase their responsible payment behaviour beyond traditional measures.

TransUnion has long championed financial inclusion by helping Canadians gain expanded access to credit – an important pathway to building wealth – and remains a strong proponent of reporting information that more fully reflects a consumer’s payment history. By ingesting rental payment data and treating this information as distinct from traditional credit obligations, these payments will help strengthen credit reports without being classified as debt.

Through its direct integration with property management systems, Zenbase enables property managers to activate rent reporting with no added processes or administrative overhead. This facilitates the delivery of v rental data to TransUnion, while allowing residents to be recognized for their rent payment history.

“At TransUnion, we believe every Canadian should have the opportunity to build and showcase their credit history,” said Juan Sebastian D’Achiardi, Regional President, TransUnion Canada. “By partnering with Zenbase, we’re integrating rental data that helps demonstrate financial reliability. This rental information is kept outside the core credit file and treated separately, giving lenders valuable insights to make more informed decisions, while helping renters showcase consistent payment behaviour and improve access to financial opportunities, adequately reflecting rent for what it is and not classifying it as a traditional credit obligation.”

“At Zenbase, our mission is to improve the financial health of renters by turning their largest monthly expense into an opportunity to build credit,” said Koray Can Oztekin, CEO of Zenbase. “Now with TransUnion accepting our rental data, we’re giving residents the recognition they deserve for their responsible payment history to build credit, unlock capital, and participate fully in the economy."

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries, including Canada, where we’re the credit bureau of choice for the financial services ecosystem and most of Canada’s largest banks. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this by providing an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care.

Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

For more information visit: www.transunion.ca

About Zenbase

Zenbase is a Canadian financial health platform delivering the country’s only automated rent reporting and flexible rent payment solution. Guided by ESG principles, Zenbase is committed to advancing economic inclusion by empowering renters to take control of their financial futures.

For most Canadians, rent is typically the largest monthly expense, yet it doesn't contribute to building credit. Rent is also due on a fixed schedule, often misaligned with irregular pay cycles, unexpected expenses, and changing financial priorities. Zenbase addresses these challenges by turning rent into a tool for financial progress and flexibility.

Today, Zenbase is available in more than 200,000 homes across Canada, supporting a healthier and more inclusive financial ecosystem. Learn more at myzenbase.com.

Contacts

TransUnion:

Hyunjoo Kim

hyunjoo.kim@transunion.com

Zenbase:

Philipp Postrehovsky

philipp@myzenbase.com

1 Statistics Canada. Household characteristics. 2021 Census of Population. November 15, 2023.