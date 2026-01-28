Deep Sea Minerals Corp. Welcomes NOAA Deep-Sea Mapping Initiative Near American Samoa

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCPK: CUHRF) (FSE: X45) ("Deep Sea" or the "Company") a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, today welcomed the announcement that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (the “NOAA”) will undertake a major deep-sea mapping and characterization initiative in federal waters offshore American Samoa.

According to public reporting, the NOAA program will focus on high-resolution seabed mapping, geological characterization, and environmental baseline data collection across a substantial area of deep-ocean territory. The initiative forms part of a broader U.S. government effort to improve scientific understanding of domestic deep-sea mineral systems and to inform future policy, regulatory, and resource-planning decisions.

The mapping effort is being advanced under the U.S. Department of Commerce’s offshore critical minerals agenda and follows recent Executive Branch actions emphasizing the strategic importance of securing long-term access to critical minerals necessary for national defense, advanced manufacturing, energy transition, and emerging technologies.

“We view NOAA’s deep-sea mapping program as a meaningful and necessary step in building the scientific and environmental foundation required for responsible subsea mineral exploration,” said James Deckelman, CEO of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “High-quality geological data and environmental baselines are essential prerequisites for any credible, long-term development of deep-sea mineral resources.”

PRIORITIZING CRITICAL MINERALS & NATIONAL SECURITY

Deep-sea mineral systems, including polymetallic nodules and crustal deposits, are understood to contain metals such as nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, and rare earth elements, which are integral to defense and aerospace systems; energy storage and electrification infrastructure; advanced manufacturing and robotics; and artificial intelligence and high-performance computing supply chains.

As geopolitical competition for critical minerals intensifies and terrestrial supply chains face increasing constraints, the United States and allied nations are devoting greater attention to domestic and allied-controlled sources of strategic materials, including the deep seabed.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Listing Statement, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

