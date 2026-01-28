Yonge Street Mission’s Winter Walk Supports Neighbours in Need

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yonge Street Mission (YSM) will host its 3rd Annual Winter Walk™ for Neighbours in Need on Saturday, February 7, 2026, inviting individuals, families, churches, schools, and corporate teams to take part in a fun, family-friendly 2 or 5 km fundraising walk in support of Toronto residents experiencing long-term poverty.

Funds raised through the Winter Walk will directly support vulnerable youth, families facing food and housing insecurity, and adults experiencing long-term poverty, all of whom access YSM’s more than 100 programs and services across the city. This year’s fundraising goal is $145,000, a critical target as demand for YSM’s services continues to rise across Toronto. Participants are encouraged to walk, fundraise, and invite others to sponsor their steps, helping YSM meet urgent needs while building momentum toward lasting solutions to end poverty in Toronto.

“The YSM Winter Walk is more than a fundraiser — it’s a visible reminder that poverty doesn’t disappear when the weather gets cold,” says Angie Peters, President & CEO of Yonge Street Mission. “Every step taken helps ensure that people across our city have access to food, safe spaces, housing support, and pathways out of long-term poverty.”

A special highlight of this year’s event is the participation of Ross Durrant, a 92-year-old returning walker whose decade-long commitment to the Winter Walk has become a source of inspiration within the YSM community. Ross will be walking with the support of his alma mater, Upper Canada College, and participants will celebrate his 93rd birthday at the conclusion of the walk — a tribute to a lifelong spirit of generosity and community leadership.

“Ross reminds us that making a difference doesn’t have an age limit,” adds Peters. “His presence captures the heart of this event, neighbours showing up for neighbours, year after year.”

The YSM Winter Walk will take place 4:00–7:30 p.m., beginning at the historic St. Paul’s Bloor Street Church, located at 227 Bloor St. E., Toronto. The event is designed to be welcoming and accessible, with routes suitable for all ages and abilities.

Registration is now open, and the public is encouraged to sign up , form teams, and begin fundraising in advance of walk day.

About Yonge Street Mission

Yonge Street Mission is a Toronto-based charitable organization serving people experiencing long-term poverty through life-stabilizing programs that address food insecurity, housing, employment readiness, youth development, and community connection. For over 130 years, YSM has worked toward a city where people, not poverty, thrive.

https://www.ysm.ca/winter-walk