From Gift to Memory: How Personalized DIY Is Redefining Valentine’s Day in 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Valentine’s Day approaches, more consumers are leaning toward gifts that feel personal and meaningful. From customized everyday items to handmade details, DIY personalization is becoming a popular way to celebrate not only Valentine’s Day, but also Galentine’s Day and family moments. Reflecting this shift, HTVRONT, a global innovator in heat press and crafting technology, is launching a Valentine’s campaign on its official website from January 26 to February 17, encouraging makers to create thoughtful, customized keepsakes at home.

“Valentine’s Day is about expressing feelings in a personal way,” said Tim, Product Manager at HTVRONT. “By simplifying the technical side of making, we hope more people can focus on the meaning behind the gift—not the complexity of the process.” To support creators at every skill level, HTVRONT is spotlighting several machines designed to simplify the making process through smart automation.

HTVRONT H17 Phone Case Heat Press - Personalizing everyday phone cases with meaning

Phone cases are part of daily life—and personalization can transform them into something emotional and lasting. Featuring 3D vacuum wrap sublimation, the H17 heat press edge-to-edge, full-wrap transfers on many mainstream phone models, including the iPhone 17. From couple photos to handwritten notes or a child’s drawing, creators can capture meaningful moments on phone cases, as well as items like badges and coasters.





HTVRONT Auto Heat Press - Bringing heartfelt designs to fabric

For beginners or busy creators, the Auto Heat Press is built to simplify the process and reduce trial-and-error. With one press, it applies up to 60 kg (132 lb) of pressure to deliver consistent results across a wide range of heat transfer vinyl heat transfer vinyl projects. No matter for couple tees, Galentine’s friendship shirts, or custom tote bags, it helps turn fabric into a canvas for heartfelt designs.





HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - More control for detailed, layered creations

For creators exploring more detailed or layered designs, the Auto Heat Press 2 offers adjustable pressure from 20 to 80 kg and supports projects up to 4.5 cm (1.77 in) thick. This flexibility makes it easier to work with layered materials, thicker items, and specialty blanks—ideal for elevated Valentine’s projects such as structured totes or multi-layer apparel designs.





Beyond romantic gifting, HTVRONT’s campaign also spotlights automated options like the A300 Auto Hat Press and A200 Auto Tumbler Heat Press, making it easier to create personalized items for friends, parents, children, or shared creative moments at home. Community activities—including social media giveaways—reinforce the message that handmade gifts are more than objects; they’re memories in the making.

Through this seasonal initiative, HTVRONT highlights the growing role of DIY in modern gifting—combining personal expression with accessible tools to help creators make one-of-a-kind presents and to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a more personal, heartfelt way.

