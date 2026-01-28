CIRA expands Net Good Grants to help close digital divides amid rising digital sovereignty concerns

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA launches its 2026 Net Good Grants program supporting community-led initiatives that improve internet access, online safety and policy outcomes for communities facing barriers to digital participation. By investing in locally driven solutions, CIRA is helping build Canada’s digital resilience and capacity for all Canadians.

This year, CIRA has expanded the scope of Net Good Grants to better reflect the reality that digital inequities exist in every corner of the country, in big cities and small towns, in every region and demographic. Previously focused on northern, rural and Indigenous communities, the program now supports any community working to close digital divides, including those in urban settings. This expansion recognizes that digital sovereignty is not only about where infrastructure exists but also who can access it, use it safely and participate in decisions that shape Canada’s digital future.

By broadening its focus, CIRA aims to ensure funding reaches communities across Canada where challenges related to access, affordability, safety and policy participation persist.

Eligible organizations can apply for up to $100,000 in funding from February 2, 2026 to March 18, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET. CIRA encourages applications from communities that experience barriers to digital participation, including Indigenous, remote and underserved populations. An applicant information webinar will be held in English on February 4 and in French on February 5.

For 2026, Net Good Grants will continue to support initiatives across three key focus areas:

Infrastructure : projects that improve internet access and connectivity.

: projects that improve internet access and connectivity. Online safety : initiatives that enhance digital security, privacy and resilience.

: initiatives that enhance digital security, privacy and resilience. Policy engagement: research, events and advocacy that inform internet policy development in Canada.



Communities and projects such as the following have benefitted from CIRA funding:

National Capital FreeNet addressed urban digital exclusion through CommuniFi, a fast, reliable, safe, and free-to-use community Wi-Fi project based in downtown Ottawa

Indigenous youth participated in a national advocacy training program to learn how to bring internet policy issues to Ottawa’s decision-makers

Junior Achievement developed ScamSmarts – financial digital literacy training modules geared to the realities of Northern and rural youth.



Executive quote

“Communities across Canada understand their unique digital challenges better than anyone, and we’ve learned that lasting solutions always start locally. Through our Net Good Grants program, CIRA supports community-led work that helps more people participate safely, affordably and meaningfully online and offline—while contributing to a stronger, more resilient digital future for Canada.”— Charles Noir, Vice-president, Community Investment, Policy & Advocacy, CIRA

Who is eligible to apply?

Organizations recognized by the Canada Revenue Agency as registered charities;

Not-for-profit organizations;

Indigenous communities; and

Academics and researchers affiliated with a Canadian university or college.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications in advance of the deadline on March 18, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.



Additional information

For details on how to apply and to see how CIRA’s Grants are empowering communities visit https://cira.ca/grants

For more information about CIRA’s commitment to building a trusted internet for Canadians, visit https:// www.cira.ca/en/net-good/

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About Net Good by CIRA and CIRA Grants

Net Good by CIRA is how CIRA gives back to Canada's internet. Funded from the revenue generated through .CA domains, the program supports communities, projects and policies that make Canada's internet a better place. CIRA Grants are one of Net Good's most valuable contributions, with over $14 million invested in hundreds of community-led internet projects across the country that address infrastructure, online safety and policy engagement needs.

