ENvue Medical Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with U-Deliver for U.S. Distribution of Over-the-Counter Reusable ENFit Syringe Line

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (NASDAQ: NAOV) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with U-Deliver to distribute ENvue’s recently launched over-the-counter reusable ENFit Syringes product line nationwide through non-acute care channels.

“We believe that our partnership with U-Deliver is an important step in scaling ENvue’s over-the-counter ENFit syringe line and strengthening our presence in the non-acute enteral care market,” said Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. “We’re focused on providing patients and caregivers with reliable, safe solutions for feeding and medication delivery, and supporting continuity of care beyond the hospital. We’re pleased to work with a partner that understands the needs of home and long-term care.”

“We are excited to partner with ENvue, an organization that shares our mission to make tube feeding easier,” said Brian Johnson, President & Co-Founder of U-Deliver. “Through our digital and wholesale channels, we believe we are positioned to broaden access to ENvue’s ENFit syringes while delivering the quality and affordability our customers expect. This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to patient safety and product accessibility across non-acute care settings.”

ENvue’s ENFit Syringes are currently available through U-Deliver’s website, Amazon storefront, and wholesale channels in 2.5 mL, 5 mL, 10 mL, and 60 mL sizes, without the need for a prescription. The ENFit syringes meet ISO 80369-3 global standards and are designed for reuse for up to seven days or 20 uses, supporting safe and consistent enteral delivery in both clinical and home care environments.

About U-Deliver

U-Deliver is a U.S.-based supplier focused on enteral feeding supplies for patients and caregivers in home and long-term care settings. The company serves non-acute care customers through online and distribution channels. For more information, visit www.udelivermedical.com .

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



