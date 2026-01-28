HealthEdge® and Suki Introduce Ambient Clinical Intelligence for Care Management

BOSTON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEdge® , the technology and services company powering health plans’ most important value streams, and Suki, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, today announced a partnership that brings ambient clinical intelligence directly into health plan care manager workflows. Through this partnership, Suki’s ambient listening capabilities—technology that automatically captures and processes conversations in real time— will be embedded within HealthEdge GuidingCare®, a market-leading care management platform used by health plans nationwide.

More than 130 health plans serving over 110 million members rely on HealthEdge solutions to drive operational efficiency and improve member outcomes. With the GuidingCare and Suki integration, customers can now bring AI-powered support to one of the most essential—but underserved—roles in healthcare: care managers. Nearly half of care coordinators and case managers in health plan settings report feeling overworked, according to a study from the Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC) . This highlights an urgent need for solutions that reduce administrative burden and allow care managers to focus on delivering high-quality member care.



Care managers - those who often work with older adults or members with complex chronic illnesses or disabilities - can rely on Suki to support encounters that occur virtually or in-person, whether it’s in a post-acute care setting or a member’s home. Suki’s HIPAA compliant solution can passively listen to interactions and generate a summary for care managers to review, edit as needed, and save the member’s record in GuidingCare. This AI-powered support enables care managers to shift their time from documentation to meaningful member engagement, improving efficiency, reducing burnout, and ultimately delivering higher-quality care and better outcomes.

“At Suki, we believe that when we invest in the well-being of every healthcare professional, we strengthen the entire system of care,” said Heather Miller, General Manager of Suki for Partners at Suki. “The strain on the healthcare workforce touches all corners of care, including the care managers who guide patients through complex journeys every day. Entering the health plan care management space marks an important new chapter for us. By deeply embedding into HealthEdge’s GuidingCare platform, we’re meeting care managers where they are and helping restore focus, humanity, and connection to care coordination.”



By leveraging advanced automation and real-time data, GuidingCare already enables health plans to proactively manage high-risk populations, streamline workflows, and provide whole-person care. With features like multidisciplinary team coordination, automated care planning, and mobile tools, the platform ensures seamless connectivity across the care spectrum. Adding Suki’s ambient clinical intelligence helps ensure that every important detail of an interaction is captured, enabling GuidingCare to provide even more precise insights, earlier interventions, and consistently better outcomes.

“HealthEdge is modernizing operations for health plans by converging data from across their enterprise onto a single, AI-native platform, and providing the expert services to help them manage it,” said Dr. Sandhya Gardner, EVP of Care Solutions and Chief Medical Officer at HealthEdge. “Our partnership with Suki is an extension of that core mission. Based on the success Suki has had with providers, the value of bringing its AI-powered ambient scribing to care managers within health plans is undeniable. We’re excited to share what it can do with our customers.”

About Suki

Suki is a leading technology company building presence at the heart of care through its Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI) layer. Unlike add-on tools, Suki’s ACI is embedded at the point of care, powering documentation, revenue cycle management, and clinical reasoning so clinicians can focus on what matters most. Suki for Clinicians delivers an intuitive comprehensive assistant used across major EHRs and care settings, returning time to clinicians, while Suki for Partners provides a developer toolkit with SDK and APIs for healthtech companies to embed ACI directly into their products, accelerating innovation and interoperability. Health systems, clinicians, and patients experience higher quality, greater efficiency, faster reimbursement, and less friction; on average, Suki drives an 81% increase in practice satisfaction and delivers $1,688 in incremental monthly revenue per user. Suki is backed by Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Hedosophia. Learn more at suki.ai, and follow Suki on LinkedIn.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® is trusted to provide the technology and services that power health plans’ most important value streams. With an integrated platform of solutions spanning claims administration, quality improvement, prospective payment accuracy, provider network management, care management, member engagement and risk adjustment, HealthEdge enables health plans to converge their data so they can harness automation and the promise of AI. Combining this next-gen technology with services and expertise gives health plans unmatched capabilities to deliver a future of frictionless and cost-effective healthcare experiences. For more information, visit HealthEdge.com .

