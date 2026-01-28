Super League Debuts AI-Driven Playable Media Product via Exclusive Partnership with AdArcade

Expanded Capabilities Allow Brands to Convert Video Campaigns Into High-Impact Playable Media at Scale

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences, today announced an expansion of its exclusive partnership with AdArcade, introducing new AI-powered capabilities that significantly broaden how brands can deploy playable media at scale within rewarded mobile video inventory.

Gaming has rivaled social media in cultural impact and daily usage. For marketers, this means the gaming community isn't just a niche group; it's a primary audience that drives real results and brand loyalty. Mobile gaming, in particular, offers a familiar entry point for brands accustomed to television and digital video, providing massive reach, tens of billions of programmatically accessible and measurable daily impressions, and targeting by context, device, and third-party audiences, often at meaningfully lower costs than connected television. With rewarded mobile game inventory, consumers opt in to watch ads, uniquely delivering attention rather than causing interruption.

Turning Video Ads Into Interactive Experiences

AdArcade’s patented Native Playables® technology converts a brand’s existing video ad into a playable experience that gamifies interaction with brand messaging. These interactive units run within rewarded mobile video inventory, allowing advertisers to maintain standard buying workflows while replacing passive viewing with hands-on engagement that consistently outperforms traditional creative formats.

AI-Powered Creative-as-a-Service Removes Friction at Scale

With AdArcade’s new AI-powered Creative-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering, programmatic teams can utilize Native Playables with virtually no incremental effort or creative cost. This allows brands to seamlessly extend video campaigns into mobile gaming video inventory, turning what was once a workflow gap into a true omnichannel opportunity without added complexity.

“Mobile gaming has become one of the most scaled and measurable video environments in media, yet it remains underutilized by many brands,” said Matt Edelman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “By expanding our partnership with AdArcade, we’re using AI to remove the friction that has historically kept play out of programmatic video strategies. Brands can now transform existing video assets into interactive, playable experiences that earn attention, drive engagement, and perform—without changing how they plan or buy media.”

“Native Playables turn video ads into experiences,” said Bobby Wells, Chief Executive Officer of AdArcade. “Our AI-powered Creative-as-a-Service technology makes it possible to gamify video creative at scale, allowing brands to participate in mobile gaming with the same ease and efficiency as other video channels. Working closely with Super League accelerates adoption by putting these capabilities directly into the hands of agencies and marketers.”

Expanding Omnichannel Playable Media Execution

By integrating AdArcade’s AI-driven creative automation into Super League’s broader platform and distribution ecosystem, Super League is expanding its ability to help brands participate in one of the most scaled, measurable, and attention-rich video environments in media. The result is a more efficient path to omnichannel execution, where existing video investments can be transformed into interactive experiences that earn attention, perform, and scale.

