CleanChoice Energy CEO Tom Matzzie Recognized on 2026 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking for Driving Meaningful Social and Environmental Progress

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Matzzie, founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy (“CleanChoice”), the first U.S. company to bring ‘farm-to-table’ clean energy to consumers: both owning solar farms and providing only 100% clean energy to consumers, was recognized on the MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking for the third time. The annual ranking from Big Path Capital identifies the 100 most impactful leaders catalyzing positive social and environmental change through the dynamic companies they run.

“Inclusion on the MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking is a testament to the important work done by CleanChoice Energy to help fight catastrophic climate change,” commented Matzzie. “Switching to 100% green, renewable energy is one of the most impactful ways people can reduce their environmental impact, and we’re on a mission to make it EASY for everyone, everywhere to choose clean energy. We are appreciative and honored to be included on this list alongside businesses and leaders who are working to make a positive change to benefit our planet.”

Matzzie and CleanChoice ranked No. 12 on this year’s list. To see the full MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking, visit: www.mo-summit.com/mo100-ranking-list-2026/ .

This news follows a year of exciting growth for CleanChoice as the company continues to build its generation side of the business. The company now operates an interconnected solar project in Pennsylvania, and just announced three additional solar projects located in the Northeastern United States. CleanChoice also continues to expand its retail business, making it easier for consumers to access renewable energy for their homes and businesses.

For more information on CleanChoice Energy, visit www.cleanchoiceenergy.com .

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is one of the leading 100% renewable energy suppliers in the U.S. providing ‘farm-to-table’ clean energy, connecting consumers with alternative ways to access clean energy. CleanChoice has redefined cleantech, making it easy for people to live cleaner lives with pollution-free, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is majority-owned by Funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

