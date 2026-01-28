CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND MEDICINE CELEBRATES RWANDA'S UNIVERSITY OF GLOBAL HEALTH EQUITY’S FIRST GRADUATION OF MEDICAL DOCTORS

Colton, California, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) celebrates the first dual-degree graduation of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) in Butaro, Rwanda, marking more than a decade of collaboration that includes shared curriculum development, faculty training, and leadership engagement.

“The partnership between CUSM and UGHE brings together two mission-driven medical schools dedicated to advancing health equity,” said Dr. Zohray Talib, CUSM executive vice dean of Education and a member of the UGHE Dean’s Advisory Committee. “Both institutions share a transformative vision of investing in people and communities while pioneering best practices in medical education that prioritize social accountability and serve populations underserved by healthcare systems."

Dr. Talib has been involved with UGHE since its inception, initially serving as Founding Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine. In addition, several CUSM faculty contribute to UGHE’s educational mission through both in‑person and virtual teaching.

Both UGHE and CUSM represent a new generation of medical schools that prioritize investing in human capital, community partnerships, and innovative educational approaches that prepare compassionate, culturally competent physicians equipped to serve where need is greatest."

UGHE’s graduating class completed 6.5 years of training, earning two degrees: a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and a Master of Science in Global Health Delivery (MGHD).

About California University of Science and Medicine

California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of medicine through medical education, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery in an inclusive environment. The university provides medical education and community resources designed to inspire, motivate, and empower students to become excellent and caring physicians, scientists, and leaders. CUSM is a not-for-profit health sciences university established in 2015 through a private-public partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as its teaching hospital, the County of San Bernardino, the City of Colton, and Prime Healthcare Foundation.

Learn more at www.cusm.edu.