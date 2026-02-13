CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND MEDICINE EARNS FULL ACCREDITATION FOR MD PROGRAM

Colton, California, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) School of Medicine has received full accreditation for its Doctor of Medicine program from the Liaison Committee of Medical Education (LCME), the highest national standard for medical education in the United States. This milestone affirms that CUSM not only meets, but upholds, the rigorous standards expected of leading U.S. medical schools, preparing graduates for the next steps in their professional development including eligibility for licensure examinations (USMLE) and entry into accredited residency programs nationwide.

“Full LCME accreditation represents a defining moment in the life of our institution,” said Dr. Paul Lyons, CUSM President and Dean. “It affirms the strength of our academic model, the integrity of our governance, and our unwavering commitment to educating compassionate, highly skilled physicians who are prepared to serve communities where the need is greatest.”

Founded to address persistent physician shortages and healthcare inequities in California’s Inland Empire, CUSM was intentionally built as a mission-driven medical school that integrates academic excellence with community responsibility. Located in California’s Inland Empire, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, the university has rapidly distinguished itself as a place that delivers exceptional medical education.

The university boasts a 99% residency match rate, with more than 70% of graduates remaining in California and the Inland Empire, directly strengthening the regional physician pipeline and advancing access to care.

“For me, this moment represents the culmination of a lifelong dream,” said Dr. Prem Reddy, Founder and Chairman of the CUSM Board of Trustees. “I was born in a small rural village in Southern India, without electricity or running water, and I was the first in my family to attend college, let alone medical school. Education has transformed my life, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities it provides. CUSM was created so that others might be given the same chance to learn, to serve, and to give back far more than they ever imagined possible. This accreditation milestone affirms that a medical school grounded in service, compassion, and excellence can change lives for generations.”

CUSM was founded in 2015 by the Prime Healthcare Foundation with a commitment of $80 million to establish and sustain the university, reflecting a long-term philanthropic investment in medical education, workforce development, and community health. Through a unique private-public partnership that includes the Foundation, the County of San Bernardino, and the City of Colton, the university was designed to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in historically underserved communities like the Inland Empire by building a pipeline of highly trained physicians and biomedical leaders.

Today, CUSM is recognized among the nation’s leading medical schools, attracting thousands of applicants each year and selecting a highly accomplished cohort of students distinguished not only by academic excellence, but by a demonstrated commitment to service, leadership, and community impact.

“We began with a dream to build more than a medical school - we set out to create a lasting contribution to medicine and society," said Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, Founding Vice Chair of CUSM and Chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation. “CUSM was created on the belief that medicine is an act of service. The Prime Healthcare Foundation’s support reflects a belief that educating compassionate, service-driven physicians is one of the most meaningful ways to strengthen the future of healthcare. This remarkable milestone truly belongs to our extraordinary students, faculty, trustees, partners, and communities.”

CUSM welcomed its first medical students in 2018 and celebrated its inaugural graduation in 2022. The university will graduate its fifth MD class in May of 2026, marking a new chapter as a fully accredited institution positioned for continued growth and national impact.

CUSM accepts 130 new MD students annually, along with 60 students each year in its 10-month Master of Biomedical Sciences degree. The university also received accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges in 2022.

###

About California University of Science and Medicine

California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of medicine through medical education, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery in an inclusive environment. The university provides medical education and community resources designed to inspire, motivate, and empower students to become excellent and caring physicians, scientists, and leaders. CUSM is a not-for-profit health sciences university established in 2015 through a private-public partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as its teaching hospital, the County of San Bernardino, the City of Colton, and Prime Healthcare Foundation.

Learn more at www.cusm.edu.

Attachments