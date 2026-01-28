Ballad Health moves forward with plans to rebuild Unicoi County Hospital

UNICOI, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballad Health announced plans to rebuild Unicoi County Hospital, restoring inpatient care to a community that has been recovering since the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

The previous Unicoi County Hospital was deemed unsafe after floodwaters overwhelmed the facility in September 2024, leading to months of emergency response, recovery work and structural assessments. Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, who served as incident commander during the disaster, said today’s announcement represents “a long-awaited step toward healing.”

“Walking through that hospital in the days after Helene is something I will never forget,” Deaton said. “I saw heartbreak – but I also saw extraordinary courage and resilience. The people of Unicoi County have carried themselves with strength and grace, and it is an honor to move forward by rebuilding a facility that will provide the care they deserve.”

The new hospital will be located in the Town of Unicoi, with the land purchase expected to be finalized in February 2026. Ballad Health plans to build a hospital with a similar layout to the previous facility, including inpatient beds and comprehensive outpatient services provided by Ballad Health Medical Associates. The new location will offer improved access for emergency services and patients and sits within a growing economic corridor in the county.

To ensure continuity of care, the Urgent Care in Erwin will remain open throughout construction of the hospital.

Demolition of the former facility will begin in early February, following engineering and safety assessments deeming the building unfit for repair.

“Rebuilding Unicoi County Hospital is about more than bricks and mortar; it’s about keeping care close to home for people who have been through so much,” Deaton said. “We’re committed to transparency throughout this process and will share updates as design work continues and construction begins with an overall goal to bring back the essential services this community relied on for decades.”

Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said the project reflects the organization’s long-term commitment to rural communities.

“Rebuilding this hospital will require the same kind of partnership that sustained our communities through the storm itself. We are committed to working closely with local leaders, state partners and our federal delegation to ensure this hospital is rebuilt thoughtfully, resiliently and in a way that meets the long-term healthcare needs of this region. This is not something any one organization can do alone, and we are grateful for the collaboration and shared resolve it will take to restore this critical access point for care.”

State Sen. Steve Southerland of Tennessee’s Ninth District supported today’s announcement, adding, “Unicoi County Hospital plays a vital role in ensuring people in East Tennessee have access to timely, high-quality healthcare close to home. In rural communities like ours, a hospital is not only essential for medical care – it supports emergency response, economic stability and the overall well-being of the region. I am grateful for Ballad Health’s commitment to rebuilding and their focus on working with partners at every level to restore this critical resource for the people of Unicoi County.”

Rep. Renea Jones of Tennessee’s Fourth District said, “The rebuilding of Unicoi County Hospital is critical to the long-term health and stability of our community. I appreciate Ballad Health’s commitment to restoring local inpatient care and their willingness to work collaboratively with local, state and federal partners to make this possible.”

Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely added, “This hospital is more than a building – it is a lifeline for families in Unicoi County and the surrounding area. Today’s announcement marks meaningful progress in our recovery after Hurricane Helene, bringing critical healthcare services closer to where people live and work while strengthening the county’s ability to respond in emergencies.”

“We are proud that the Town of Unicoi will be home to the next chapter of Unicoi County Hospital,” said Mayor Kevin McInturff of the Town of Unicoi. “I appreciate Ballad Health’s commitment to collaboration and resilience, and we look forward to working together with county, state and federal partners to ensure this hospital serves our community well for generations to come.”

Mayor Glenn White of the Town of Erwin also shared his support for the project, saying, “While the original hospital was located in the Town of Erwin, what matters most is that Unicoi County continues to have strong access to inpatient care. Ballad Health kept its word, and that means a great deal to our community. The hospital will be accessible to everyone, and I appreciate the health system’s commitment to doing what is right for the entire county.”

Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2026 and will take roughly two years to complete. Plans for a community celebration to recognize the groundbreaking of the facility will be forthcoming.

About Ballad Health:

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at www.BalladHealth.org.