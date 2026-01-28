Former NY Rangers Prospect Brandon Crawley Seeks Justice and Accountability for Career-Ending Crash

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jury deliberations began today in the Superior Court of New Jersey (Bergen County) in a pivotal lawsuit that could have far-reaching implications for the ridesharing industry. Former New York Rangers player Brandon Crawley filed the lawsuit against Uber Technologies, Inc. after suffering career-ending injuries when his Uber driver veered off the road and slammed into a utility pole on Christmas Day 2018.

"This case is bigger than one athlete," said Crawley's attorney, Jeff Varcadipane of Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P.C. "It's about holding Big Tech accountable and ensuring rideshare safety for all Americans. A victory here could set a nationwide precedent, protecting victims from corporate evasion tactics."

Uber has long maintained that its drivers are independent contractors, not employees, but Crawley argued to the court that drivers qualify as employees or agents under New Jersey law, given Uber's extensive control: app-based monitoring, mandatory background checks, community guidelines, vehicle standards, and the power to deactivate accounts. The court previously denied Uber’s request for summary judgment, ruling that worker status is a jury question.



Furthermore, Uber claimed in the case that they are not a transportation company but a mobile app that connects riders with drivers.

“This horrendous experience totally changed the trajectory of my life and my career,” said Crawley. “I'm grateful to the court and to the jury for hearing this case, and I hope my experience will lead to changes that lead to greater corporate responsibility and enhanced safety for riders.”

A verdict is imminent, as the jury begins deliberations today.

REF: Docket Nos. BER-L-5888-20 and BER-L-3607-20