Curly Velasquez Named VP of Development at LatiNation Media

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media has named Curly Velasquez as its VP of Development, marking a pivotal step in the company’s evolution as a creator-led media network built for the next generation of Latinos. Velasquez — a former BuzzFeed editor, co-founder of the groundbreaking Pero Like franchise, and one of the original architects of Latino digital culture — was appointed by CEO Andrés Palencia and President/COO Bruno Ulloa. LatiNation includes its broadcast cable channel LATV, its free LatiNation content app, and its FAST/AVOD/CTV LatiNation channels.

The appointment formalizes a creative leadership role that reflects where the media industry is headed: toward platforms that are culture-native, talent-driven, and deeply connected to their audiences. It brings one of the leaders and architects of viral digital Latino culture to the role.

“Bringing Curly into this role is an anchoring moment for LatiNation,” said Palencia. “He doesn’t just understand our audience — he is our audience. His voice, instincts, and lived experience embody the culture we serve and the future we are building.”

Seros Ulloa added, “Curly is one of the true originators of Latino digital influence. Pero Like wasn’t just viral — it reshaped how Latino culture showed up across every platform. His creative eye, his credibility within the creator community, and his ability to translate culture into scalable media make him uniquely qualified to define LatiNation’s creative identity moving forward.”

As VP of Development, Velasquez will oversee the network’s creative direction across original series, talent development, visual identity, and creator-driven storytelling, ensuring that LatiNation continues to lead — not follow — in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

A Salvadoran, Los Angeles–based creator, Velasquez’s career spans fashion, television, and digital media. He began working in fashion alongside iconic photographer David LaChapelle and designer Jeremy Scott, before being discovered at BuzzFeed — an unlikely moment that launched one of the most influential Latino digital careers of the past decade. As a co-founder of comedy franchise Pero Like, he helped build one of the largest and most culturally impactful Latino platforms in digital media.

His on-screen credits include Starz’s VIDA (Seasons 2 and 3), Netflix’s Mucho Mucho Amor, and appearances on E!’s What the Fashion, PBS’ Dead and Buried, and Crash Course. He also co-hosts the iHeart podcast The Super Secret Bestie Club with longtime collaborator Maya Murillo.

Velasquez has already been serving as VP of Development at LatiNation, where he has played a key role in shaping culture-forward programming. His expanded role reflects both his creative leadership and the company’s long-term commitment to creator-led growth.

“Opening doors for Latino creators has always been central to my life’s work,” said Velasquez. “Building Latino content isn’t about chasing trends — it’s about community, trust, and making space for our culture, our traditions, and our dreams to live on screen.”

He added, “I’m driven by legacy. LatiNation creates a bridge between where we come from and where we’re going — honoring our origins while intentionally shaping the future. I couldn’t be more excited to help lead that vision.”

LatiNation Media is an award-winning, independent media company built by Latinos, for everyone — unapologetically bicultural and bilingual, and rooted in lived culture rather than trends. Found across linear, streaming, social, digital, and FAST/AVOD/CTV platforms, LatiNation connects brands and audiences to the pulse of the new mainstream through its original video content. Its portfolio includes the LATV linear cable network, LatiNation FAST, the LatiNation App, and in-house production studios. LATV reaches 81% of U.S. Hispanic households across the top 43 DMAs. In our casa, culture isn’t just content — it’s the fabric of a generation.

