Global Capability Centers Moving to Core Enterprise Impact Says ANSR CEO

In a comprehensive industry analysis released recently, Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of ANSR, challenged the prevailing narratives surrounding India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs), arguing that the sector has moved beyond being mere cost-saving outposts or isolated innovation hubs. As global enterprises increasingly embed India into the core of their operating models, the strategic focus has shifted from simple talent access to deep integration. For organizations navigating this complex transformation and seeking to understand the mature operating models defining this new era, https://ansr.com/insights-overview/all-about-global-capability-centers/ offers critical insights into the changing landscape of GCCs.

The analysis posited that the evolution unfolding in India was neither incremental nor accidental. Lalit Ahuja noted that GCCs were no longer viewed as peripheral execution arms but were increasingly becoming central to how global businesses design products, run platforms, manage risk, and scale technology. This shift explained the continued expansion of the sector even as enterprises reassessed operations in other geographies. India offered a rare combination of talent scale, capability depth, and leadership maturity, allowing centers to take end-to-end responsibility and accountability for outcomes rather than just activity.

However, as the sector grew in consequence, the need for disciplined alignment became paramount, particularly regarding Artificial Intelligence. The statement cautioned against the rising terminology of "AI-native" or autonomous centers, noting that a GCC is not a sovereign unit but an extension of the enterprise. True maturity in AI involves data governance, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property management, decisions that are inherently enterprise-wide. The strength of India's GCCs lies in execution at scale, positioning them to industrialize use cases across business functions and embed responsible AI practices into daily operations, rather than pursuing fragmented roadmaps that increase risk.

Addressing the future direction of the industry, Lalit Ahuja stated, "The future of GCCs lies in developing a deep understanding of how enterprises actually think, build, govern, and compete. As an integral part of the company, GCCs are operating entities whose success will be defined by enterprise alignment, capability depth, leadership models, and sustained execution."

This perspective emphasized that as GCCs evolve from support centers into operating businesses, leadership expectations must shift to governance models that balance autonomy with accountability. Beyond individual enterprises, the sector has emerged as a structural force in India's economy, employing nearly two million professionals. Sustaining this leadership will require coordinated national frameworks that provide regulatory clarity and predictable taxation, alongside geographic diversification into Tier-2 cities through investments in digital infrastructure and education. The analysis concluded that the future would not be defined by rhetorical claims, but by how well enterprises govern complexity and how thoughtfully the ecosystem supports long-term growth. To follow these ongoing developments and industry insights, connect with Lalit Ahuja on LinkedIn.

